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EU ministers reach watered down compromise on centralised cap markets supervision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU ministers reach watered down compromise on centralised cap markets supervision

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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EU Reaches Compromise on Centralised Capital Markets Supervision and ESMA Oversight

EU Finance Ministers Agree on Scaled-Back Supervision Plan

By Jan Strupczewski

Background and Objectives of the Deal

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday a scaled-back compromise to centralise supervision of most EU stock exchanges, central counterparties and securities depositories as they seek to make the EU capital markets work better.

The deal aims to reduce the fragmentation of 27 different legal systems government capital flows and make the EU more attractive to innovative companies, which now often choose to relocate to the United States.

Original Proposal vs. Compromise

But it differs from the original proposal for the Market Integration and Supervision Package made by the European Commission. That envisaged all stock exchanges, large central counterparties (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSDs) being supervised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris, rather than by national authorities as now.

"People can hold out for the perfect, or people can hold hands and jump together with the good," said Simon Harris, finance minister of Ireland, who was in charge of negotiating the compromise.

Purpose of a Single Supervisor

The idea behind the single supervisor was to help apply the same EU laws in the same way across all countries, eliminating national interpretations to reduce costs and bureaucracy.

Key Points of the Compromise

Exemptions and Criteria

But Germany refused to support the proposal unless its Deutsche Boerse stock exchange remained under local German supervision. The compromise introduces trading thresholds and geographical footprint criteria that would allow the German stock exchange to be exempt from ESMA oversight.

The criteria also exclude Swiss exchange operator SIX Group, which has the Madrid bourse and Aquis, as well as French-owned Tradition and Deutsche Boerse-owned electronic trading platform Tradegate.

Entities Affected by the Changes

The compromise also removed three out of the original nine CCPs from under ESMA's jurisdiction — the Dutch CBOE Clear, Spain's BME and Sweden's Nasdaq Clearing.

The initial 15 CSDs that were to fall under ESMA were reduced to 13, with Spain's Iberclear and the Baltic's Nasdaq CSD removed. Only between 10 to 15 from around 360 crypto-asset service providers in the EU will be subject to ESMA oversight, officials said.

Concessions for Smaller Countries

Smaller EU countries also won concessions that give national supervisors greater influence in ESMA decision-making.

Next Steps

Negotiations on the final shape of the law will continue with the European Parliament, once the EU legislature reaches its own position on the issue.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Compromise scales back original MISP by exempting Deutsche Börse’s domestic trading venues and trimming the list of CCPs, CSDs and crypto‑assets under ESMA.
  • The deal refines criteria for ESMA supervision and introduces a voluntary PEMO framework and strong transitional governance.
  • The agreement advances the Savings and Investments Union agenda, aiming to deepen capital markets integration and reduce fragmentation across the EU under the One Europe, One Market roadmap.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the goal of EU ministers' agreement on capital markets supervision?
The goal was to reduce fragmentation caused by different legal systems in the EU, making its capital markets more unified and attractive for innovative companies.
How does the compromise differ from the European Commission's original proposal?
The compromise limits the scope of ESMA oversight, allowing some entities like Deutsche Boerse to remain under national supervision, and reduces the number of capital market entities under centralised supervision.
Which entities are excluded from ESMA oversight in the compromise?
Deutsche Boerse, SIX Group (including the Madrid bourse and Aquis), French-owned Tradition, and Deutsche Boerse-owned Tradegate are exempt based on criteria in the compromise.
What are the next steps in the legislative process for the centralised supervision proposal?
Negotiations will continue with the European Parliament, which needs to reach its own position before the law's final shape is agreed upon.
How does the compromise affect crypto-asset service providers in the EU?
Only 10 to 15 out of about 360 crypto-asset service providers in the EU will fall under ESMA oversight according to officials.

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