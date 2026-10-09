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EU commissioner says recent Turkish actions widen gap with its EU membership goal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU commissioner says recent Turkish actions widen gap with its EU membership goal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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EU Commissioner: Turkey's Crackdown Widens Gap to EU Membership Objective

Turkey's EU Accession and Recent Developments

By Tuvan Gumrukcu

Turkey's Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Community and Media

EDIRNE, Turkey, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey is moving further away from its objective of joining the European Union because of its recent efforts to crack down on the LGBTQ+ community and limit media freedoms, the EU commissioner for enlargement said on Friday.

Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU since 1999, but its accession has long been frozen over issues ranging from its human rights record to democratic backsliding.

Media Freedom Under Pressure

Last week, a Turkish court ordered access to independent news outlet T24's website and social media accounts blocked after authorities said it had published 118 pieces of content over the past year deemed to constitute "LGBT propaganda".

The decision was taken as part of the "My Family is Safe" investigation, a widening crackdown targeting LGBTQ+ groups which the government says aims to protect children and family values, but which has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and the EU.

EU Response and Commissioner Kos' Remarks

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern province of Edirne where she attended the opening of an EU-funded railway project, Commissioner Marta Kos said the bloc had a strong interest in developing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey in light of "new realities" in Europe, but that concerns over democratic standards remained.

"The latest developments affecting media freedom, the rights of the LGBTQI+ people and local democracy are widening the gap with Turkey's objective of joining the EU," Kos said.

The EU's annual enlargement report, due on October 28, will reflect "our serious concerns in these areas", Kos said, adding that she would "not shy away from stating the facts publicly and clearly".

There was no immediate Turkish government reaction to Kos' remarks.

Need for Enhanced EU-Turkey Cooperation

Growing Importance of Collaboration

NEED FOR EU-TURKEY COOPERATION HAS GROWN, KOS SAYS

Despite the lack of progress on its membership aspirations, Turkey has been looking to increase cooperation with the EU. It has repeatedly called for the updating of its customs union with the bloc, and has asked to join various EU programmes.

Key Areas of Cooperation

These include the Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, which helps member states to make defence investments, the Single Euro Payments Area initiative, or SEPA, which facilitates cashless euro bank transfers, and its "Made in Europe" rules, which are aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

Kos said conflicts in the region, especially the expansion of the Russia-Ukraine war to the Black Sea, showed the importance and necessity of cooperation with Turkey.

"The relevance of Turkey today is significantly higher than it was four or five years back," she said.

Ongoing EU-Turkey Initiatives

Kos said the EU had two tracks of work currently ongoing with Turkey, focused on a "targeted update" of the customs union that would require legislative alignment from Ankara. The other focuses on public procurement, which she said was important for Ankara's aim of joining the "Made in Europe" rules.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey’s ‘My Family is Safe’ operation has triggered widespread raids, internet censorship, and detentions of LGBTQ+ groups and independent media, prompting EU criticism as it undermines accession prospects.
  • Commissioner Kos stressed that while Turkey remains strategically relevant—especially amid regional instability and Black Sea tensions—democratic backsliding hampers its EU integration path.
  • Turkey seeks deeper cooperation with the EU via customs union upgrades, public procurement alignment, and inclusion in EU programmes like SAFE and SEPA, but institutional reforms are prerequisites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Turkey moving further away from EU membership?
Recent Turkish actions limiting media freedom and targeting the LGBTQ+ community are widening the gap with its EU membership goal.
What recent actions has Turkey taken regarding LGBTQ+ rights?
Turkey has ordered blocks on independent news outlets distributing what it deems 'LGBT propaganda' as part of a wider crackdown.
How does the EU view Turkey’s recent policies?
The EU is concerned about backsliding on democracy, media freedom, and human rights, which affects Turkey’s EU accession prospects.
What are the main areas of cooperation between the EU and Turkey?
The EU and Turkey are cooperating on customs union updates and participation in initiatives like SAFE, SEPA, and 'Made in Europe' rules.
When will the EU release its annual enlargement report?
The EU's annual enlargement report, reflecting concerns on Turkey’s policies, is due on October 28.

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