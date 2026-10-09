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Finance

Germany wants a seat in ECB's governing bodies, Finance Minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Banking European Central Bank Germany governance

Germany Pursues Continued Representation in ECB Governing Bodies, Says Finance Minister

Germany's Stance on ECB Representation

Finance Minister's Statement on ECB Involvement

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany wants to continue to be "strongly represented" in the European Central Bank's governing bodies in the future, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a finance ministers meeting.

Coordination with the Federal Chancellery

"I am coordinating closely with the Federal Chancellery on all issues concerning the ECB, and of course, we will put forward a German candidate," Klingbeil said.

ECB Board Member Replacement Process

Departure of Isabel Schnabel

Euro zone finance ministers on Thursday started a process to replace European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel, who will leave the ECB on January 3 to take up a post at the International Monetary Fund.

Germany's Perceived Role in the ECB

"In the bilateral discussions here, I have noticed that every colleague is very clear that Germany plays a role at the ECB," Klingbeil added.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker, Andreas Rinke and Maria MartinezEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany emphasizes continued strong representation in the ECB’s Executive Board and Governing Council, signaling its intent to propose a German successor to Isabel Schnabel. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Isabel Schnabel, a German member of the ECB’s Executive Board, will leave on 3 January 2027 to take up a senior IMF role, prompting the Euro‑area finance ministers to start the replacement process. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • ECB Executive Board appointments are made by the European Council, following consultation with the Eurogroup, ECB and Parliament, underscoring Germany’s need to build consensus. (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Germany want a seat in the ECB's governing bodies?
Germany wants to maintain strong influence in the European Central Bank's decision-making processes.
Who is Germany nominating for the ECB board?
Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil confirmed Germany will put forward a German candidate for the ECB board.
Who is being replaced on the ECB board?
Isabel Schnabel is leaving the ECB board to join the International Monetary Fund.
What did Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil say about Germany’s role at the ECB?
He stated that every euro zone colleague acknowledges Germany's important role at the ECB.

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