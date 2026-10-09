GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Baltic countries seek EU ban on Russian grain transit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Baltic countries seek EU ban on Russian grain transit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets International trade

Baltic States Demand EU Ban on Russian Grain Transit in Response to Ukraine War

Baltic States Push for EU Action Against Russian Grain Transit

VILNIUS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia proposed a European Union ban on Friday on Russian grain exports through the bloc in a letter addressed to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Background and Motivation for the Ban

The Baltic states are seeking to end shipments of Russian grain through their ports after Moscow stepped up the transits in response to attacks by Ukraine on its Black Sea ports, with Estonia last week announcing the first ban.

Statements from Baltic Leaders

  • "The EU must not become a channel through which Russia compensates for the economic consequences of its own aggression," the letter read.
  • Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal intends to raise the issue at next week's European Council meeting, according to a separate statement from the Estonian government.

Russian Response

  • The Russian embassy in Estonia said in an emailed statement that "decisions made by the Estonian government often raise questions in business circles and among society"
  • The Russian embassies in Latvia and Lithuania did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Proposed Sanctions and Further Measures

Lithuanian Initiatives

  • Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius on Thursday proposed the measure and also suggested the EU should impose sanctions on Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war in Ukraine.
  • "Lithuania will propose not only banning such transit but also adding specific Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war to the list of sanctioned individuals," he wrote in a post on Facebook.
Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The Baltic states call to block Russian grain transit follows increased attempts by Russia to reroute exports amid Black Sea port disruptions caused by the war (valitsus.ee).
  • Estonia has already enacted a national ban on Russian (and Belarusian) grain transit as of October 1, 2026, strengthening regional coordination (vm.ee).
  • The Baltic governments emphasize solidarity lanes and insist that EU infrastructure must not support Russia’s war economy, while protecting Ukraine’s export routes (valitsus.ee).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are proposing the EU ban on Russian grain transit?
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are proposing the ban on Russian grain exports through the European Union.
Why are the Baltic countries pushing for this ban?
The Baltic states want to prevent Russia from using EU ports to bypass economic consequences resulting from the war in Ukraine.
What additional measures has Lithuania suggested?
Lithuania has proposed not only banning Russian grain transit but also sanctioning specific Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war in Ukraine.
How has Russia responded to the proposed ban?
The Russian embassy in Estonia noted that decisions by the Estonian government often raise questions in business circles and among society.
Who will raise this issue at the European Council meeting?
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal plans to raise the grain ban issue at the upcoming European Council meeting.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel

US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel

Image for EU says it agrees with China to halve hybrid vehicle exports to EU

EU says it agrees with China to halve hybrid vehicle exports to EU

Image for ICC prosecutor condemns US sanctions, says work will continue

ICC prosecutor condemns US sanctions, says work will continue

Image for Poland's 'Bloody Friday' school threats prompt huge police operation

Poland's 'Bloody Friday' school threats prompt huge police operation

Image for Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds

Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds

Image for Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Four Ukrainians arrested in Vienna on suspicion of spying
Four Ukrainians arrested in Vienna on suspicion of spying
Image for BASF considers raising offer for Evonik, sources say
BASF considers raising offer for Evonik, sources say
Image for EU aviation body widens Saudi airspace warning after Houthi strikes
EU aviation body widens Saudi airspace warning after Houthi strikes
Image for EU commissioner says recent Turkish actions widen gap with its EU membership goal
EU commissioner says recent Turkish actions widen gap with its EU membership goal
Image for Ex-Deutsche Bank top trader's rate-rigging conviction quashed
Ex-Deutsche Bank top trader's rate-rigging conviction quashed
Image for Europe Inc heads for another quarter of strong profits, defying global gloom
Europe Inc heads for another quarter of strong profits, defying global gloom
Image for Germany wants a seat in ECB's governing bodies, Finance Minister says
Germany wants a seat in ECB's governing bodies, Finance Minister says
Image for EU ministers reach watered down compromise on centralised cap markets supervision
EU ministers reach watered down compromise on centralised cap markets supervision
Image for Berlin rejects claim it dropped Franco-German tank project
Berlin rejects claim it dropped Franco-German tank project
Image for Shell to take 30% stake in Equinor's Bay du Nord oil project in Canada
Shell to take 30% stake in Equinor's Bay du Nord oil project in Canada
Image for China, EU reach hybrid vehicle trade understanding, keep talks alive on EV dispute
China, EU reach hybrid vehicle trade understanding, keep talks alive on EV dispute
Image for UK says Kuwait buys $489 million air defence system
UK says Kuwait buys $489 million air defence system
View All Finance Posts