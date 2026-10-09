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ICC prosecutor condemns US sanctions, says work will continue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ICC prosecutor condemns US sanctions, says work will continue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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ICC Prosecutor Condemns US Sanctions and Affirms Ongoing Tribunal Efforts

US Sanctions and ICC Response

Condemnation of Sanctions

THE HAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - US sanctions against the International Criminal Court announced on Friday "must be condemned" and will not halt the tribunal's work, its deputy prosecutor, Nazhat Shameem Khan, told Reuters.

Impact on International Rule of Law

"The sanctions are intended to undermine the rule of law internationally and the work that an independent judicial institution is doing," Khan said. "Our work will continue across all our situations, our investigations and our prosecutions."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anthony DeutschEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan denounced US sanctions as attempts to undermine the rule of law and affirmed the ICC’s continued operations across all investigations and prosecutions, including the Gaza and Afghanistan situations. (apnews.com)
  • The sanctions, imposed under Executive Order 14203 and related measures, target ICC officials—including judges, prosecutors, and staff—as well as affiliated entities, prompting strong rebukes from the ICC and its Assembly of States Parties. (icc-cpi.int)
  • Human rights groups say the US sanctions have already impeded ICC-related advocacy, diminishing the capacity of NGOs to submit evidence and legal analysis, particularly regarding the Gaza investigation. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the US take against the International Criminal Court?
The US announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court.
Who commented on the US sanctions against the ICC?
ICC deputy prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan commented on the sanctions.
Will the US sanctions prevent the ICC from working?
No, the deputy prosecutor affirmed that the tribunal's work will continue.
What impact are the US sanctions intended to have according to the ICC?
The sanctions are intended to undermine international rule of law and the ICC's independent work.
Where did the ICC deputy prosecutor make these statements?
She spoke to Reuters at The Hague.

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