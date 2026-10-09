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Berlin rejects claim it dropped Franco-German tank project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin rejects claim it dropped Franco-German tank project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Germany Rejects Allegations of Withdrawal From Franco-German Tank Project

Franco-German Defense Cooperation and the MGCS Project

Background and Recent Disputes

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany on Friday dismissed remarks by the head of the French armed forces who said Berlin had decided to quit a troubled Franco-German tank project.

The dispute is the latest sign of strain in Franco-German defence cooperation after the two countries scrapped a joint next-generation fighter jet project in June.

Details of the MGCS Project

Companies Involved

The project involves tank maker KNDS, a holding company created between France's Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann (KMW). Germany's Rheinmetall and France's Thales are also involved.

Project Timeline and Challenges

Berlin and Paris agreed in 2017 to work on the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank to succeed the German Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc, but the project has been marred by delays and infighting between the countries.

Official Statements and Reactions

German Defence Ministry Response

"Germany and France announced several months ago that they would adjust their joint Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) cooperation program, thereby incorporating the lessons learned from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," a spokesperson for the German Defence Ministry said.

"This does not mean the MGCS project has failed. On the contrary: We remain committed to equal partnership in the MGCS and are focusing on future technologies for armored combat."

French Perspective

Comments by Fabien Mandon

The head of the French armed forces, Fabien Mandon, had described the result of the joint programme as "not good" at a parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday.

"We have noted that the Germans have decided to drop out of the project," he said. 

French Defence Ministry Statement

Later, the French Defence Ministry issued a statement on behalf of Mandon, stressing the work on the joint tank had not been in vain.

It said the programme was continuing and retained "major importance, with a renewed focus on enhanced connectivity, collaborative combat, automation and robotics".

Impact on Broader Franco-German Defense Projects

In June, Germany and France scrapped a major project to ​develop and build a new-generation fighter jet, bowing to industrial rivalries over Europe's most ambitious defence programme.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌and French President Emmanuel Macron had concluded that there was no prospect of breaking months of deadlock between arms firms involved in the plan, German officials said at the time.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Germany and John Irish in Paris, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany rejects claim it quit MGCS, calling French remarks inaccurate.
  • Project reframed: now focuses on shared technologies rather than common tank platform.
  • MGCS delays persist; entering service expected in 2040s; interim solutions like Leopard 3 or fallback tanks under discussion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Germany quit the Franco-German tank project?
No, Germany denied reports that it had decided to leave the joint tank initiative with France, affirming continued cooperation.
What is the MGCS project?
The MGCS (Main Ground Combat System) is a joint Franco-German project to develop a next-generation tank replacing the Leopard 2 and Leclerc.
Which companies are involved in the Franco-German tank project?
Key companies include KNDS (Nexter and KMW), Rheinmetall, and France's Thales.
Why has the Franco-German tank project faced challenges?
The project has experienced delays and disagreements between Germany and France, similar to issues in other joint defense programs.
What happened to the joint fighter jet project between Germany and France?
The two countries abandoned their next-generation fighter jet project in June due to industrial rivalries and lack of progress.

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