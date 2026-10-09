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Finance

UK says Kuwait buys $489 million air defence system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Kuwait Agrees $489 Million Deal for UK-Made Air Defence System Enhanced With AI Tech

Kuwait's Purchase of Advanced UK Air Defence System

Deal Overview and Strategic Importance

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain said Kuwait agreed on Friday to buy a £370 million ($489 million) air defence system from a UK-based company which will help protect the Gulf state from drone attacks at a time of escalating conflict in the region.

System Capabilities and Technology

• Kuwait is buying the system, which will incorporate jammers, radars and interceptors with an AI-enabled control centre, from London-headquartered MARSS, a company owned by Australia's EOS

Britain's Defence Exports and Economic Impact

• Britain has a long history of supplying Middle Eastern allies with weapons, technology and fighter jets. Finance minister John Healey has said he wants to use defence orders to help reindustrialise Britain and boost growth

Regional Security Context

• Yemen's civil war has in recent weeks rapidly emerged as the fiercest front in a wider regional conflagration triggered by the US and Israeli attack on Iran that started on February 28

Job Creation and Local Benefits

• The deal will create 100 jobs in Britain in engineering and manufacturing roles at MARSS's production facility in Bristol, south west England

($1 = 0.7562 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Kuwait will acquire an advanced AI‑enabled air defence system from UK‑based MARSS (part of Australia’s EOS) to bolster protection against drone threats
  • The deal supports MARSS’s expanding global footprint—including recent successes in Middle East multi‑site and naval defence programmes(marss.com)
  • The contract creates around 100 engineering and manufacturing jobs in Bristol and reinforces Chancellor John Healey’s push to use defence exports for UK reindustrialisation and growth(lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is supplying the air defence system to Kuwait?
The air defence system is being supplied by London-headquartered MARSS, a company owned by Australia's EOS.
How much is Kuwait paying for the new air defence system?
Kuwait agreed to buy the air defence system for £370 million (approximately $489 million).
What technologies are included in the defence system?
The system will include jammers, radars, interceptors, and an AI-enabled control centre.
How will the air defence deal impact the UK economy?
The deal will create 100 new jobs in engineering and manufacturing at MARSS's production facility in Bristol.
Why is Kuwait enhancing its air defence capabilities now?
Kuwait is enhancing its defence due to escalating conflicts in the region, including spillover from Yemen's civil war.

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