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Finance

EU exec rejects Greek, Italian requests for more fiscal rules flexibility

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy EU Policy

EU Commission Rejects Greek and Italian Requests for More Flexible Fiscal Rules

Commission Response to Fiscal Flexibility Requests

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission pushed back on Thursday against Italian and Greek requests to grant euro zone governments more fiscal leeway related to higher inflation caused by energy prices and support measures to cushion them, saying rules could not be changed all the time.

Italian Government's Appeal for Inflation Consideration

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked the European Commission to factor higher-than-expected inflation into calculations for permitted budget deficits and when evaluating spending deviations.

Rome's Argument for Utilizing Extra Tax Revenues

Rome argued that the EU should let member states utilize extra tax revenues generated by inflation to help counter soaring energy costs.

Greek Request for Expenditure Limit Exemptions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the Commission to exempt temporary national support measures for households and businesses from the EU's maximum net expenditure limit.

Commission's Official Statement

Valdis Dombrovskis on Fiscal Flexibility

"Upward inflation pressures are already considered as part of an overall assessment of relevant factors when assessing Member States' compliance with fiscal rules. We cannot come with new fiscal flexibilities all the time," European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

Concerns Over Fiscal Framework Credibility

"In fact, this could cast doubt on our collective resolve to uphold the rules-based fiscal framework at a time when the credibility of our commitment to fiscal sustainability is a vital asset," he said.

Previous Flexibility Granted by the Commission

The Commission has already granted EU countries leeway in their agreed fiscal consolidation paths to account for higher defence spending and measures to become less reliant on fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Commissioner Dombrovskis emphasised that current fiscal rules already factor in inflation and net expenditure trajectories, and warned against constantly adding new flexibility (ansa.it).
  • Italy, facing inflation rising to 4.1% in September versus 1.8% assumed in its targets, seeks recalibration of deficit parameters, arguing extra revenues should offset energy costs (investing.com).
  • Greece requests temporary household and business support be exempt from EU net expenditure limits, but the Commission insists existing escape clauses suffice and new ones risk undermining rule-based framework (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU Commission reject Greek and Italian requests for more fiscal flexibility?
The Commission argued that rules could not be changed all the time and that credibility in fiscal sustainability is vital.
What did Italy request regarding fiscal rules?
Italy asked the EU to factor higher-than-expected inflation into budget deficit calculations and allow use of extra tax revenue for energy costs.
What was Greece's proposal on fiscal spending?
Greece urged the EU to exempt temporary national support measures for households and businesses from the maximum net expenditure limit.
How has the EU previously allowed fiscal leeway to member countries?
The Commission has allowed leeway for higher defence spending and investments in reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
How does inflation factor into EU fiscal rule assessments?
The Commission said upward inflation pressures are already considered in the overall assessment of member state compliance.

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