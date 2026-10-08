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Revolut favors US primary listing for potential IPO, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Revolut favors US primary listing for potential IPO, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Revolut Eyes US Primary Listing for Potential IPO, CEO Reveals Future Plans

Revolut's IPO Considerations and US Market Ambitions

CEO Nik Storonsky's Statement on IPO Plans

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Revolut would favor a primary listing in the United States if the digital bank decides to pursue an initial pubic offering in the future, CEO Nik Storonsky told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Expansion Strategy and US Market Focus

Plans for Credit Cards and Loans

Storonsky, who founded Revolut, told Bloomberg TV that the firm wants to "dominate" the US market and plans to roll out credit cards and loans, once it receives a full banking charter.

Regulatory Progress in the US and Europe

Revolut received preliminary approval for a national banking licence in the United States in September, after getting licences in Britain and France earlier this year.

Revolut's Growth and Valuation

Rise to Europe's Most Valuable Startup

The bank has risen to become Europe's most valuable startup, having grown rapidly since it was launched just over a decade ago as a fintech promising cheaper forex fees. Valued at $115 billion privately, Revolut is now worth more than Britain's Barclays  and France's Societe Generale.

Dual Listing Possibilities

The company's top boss had previously told French newspaper Les Echos the bank was looking into a dual stock market listing in New York and London.

Timeline and Market Conditions for IPO

Expected Timeline

Any eventual listing is still likely to be at least a year away, with past media reports citing 2028, and subject to market conditions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akshaya V; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Revolut favors a U.S. primary IPO listing due to deeper liquidity in the market (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • The firm received conditional approval for a U.S. national bank charter from the OCC, paving way for deposits, loans, credit cards (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Revolut’s latest private valuation stands at $115 billion—above Barclays and Société Générale—though its lending remains a small component of its business (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Revolut choose the US for its primary IPO listing?
Yes, Revolut's CEO confirmed that the company would prefer a primary US listing if it decides to pursue an IPO.
Why is Revolut interested in a US stock market listing?
Revolut aims to dominate the US market and expand by rolling out products like credit cards and loans after receiving a full banking charter.
What recent progress has Revolut made in the US?
Revolut received preliminary approval for a national banking licence in the US in September.
How valuable is Revolut currently?
Revolut is valued privately at $115 billion, making it more valuable than major European banks like Barclays.
When might Revolut's IPO take place?
Any potential IPO is likely to be at least a year away, with reports suggesting 2028 at the earliest.

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