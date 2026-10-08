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Witkoff, Kushner to meet Ukrainians for talks on the war, says US source - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Witkoff, Kushner to meet Ukrainians for talks on the war, says US source

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Diplomacy Energy

Witkoff, Kushner to Meet Ukrainian Officials in Miami for War Resolution Talks

US-Led Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve the Ukraine Conflict

By Steve Holland

Upcoming Miami Meeting Details

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian representatives on Friday in Miami to discuss new ideas and try to produce a unified proposal for resolving the war in Ukraine, an American source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

Current State of the Conflict

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict was at a dangerous stalemate. President Donald Trump this week said he planned to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone soon.

Trump, whose efforts to resolve the conflict have so far not succeeded, has been trying to arrange trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine.

Participants and Agenda

The source said Witkoff and Kushner would hold a working session with the Ukrainians to discuss "new ideas and proposals that American negotiators began developing with the Russians and Ukrainians during their recent visit to the region".

Key Attendees

The meeting will include representatives from the White House National Security Council and US Treasury Department, the source said. Ukraine's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, intelligence chief Rustem Umerov, and top negotiator David Arakhamia will represent Kyiv.

The American negotiators also invited national security advisors from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as officials from NATO and the European Union.

Main Discussion Points

They are expected to discuss proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war prosperity plan, and other aspects of the conflict, the source said.

European Concerns and US Mediation

The source said the Europeans had told the United States of their frustration with high energy costs and other major financial impacts of the conflict.

"It will be a tough winter if the war does not stop. So, the United States is trying to mediate with the sides with the goal of creating a unified proposal," the source said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Michelle Nichols and David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • US envoys Witkoff and Kushner to meet Ukrainian delegation in Miami October 9 in push for unified peace proposal (en.wikipedia.org)
  • State Secretary Marco Rubio warns that the war is at a dangerous stalemate that risks broader regional escalation (investing.com)
  • Envoys are building on recent Moscow and Kyiv visits; talks to include European, NATO and EU security and post‑war economic proposals (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will attend the Ukraine war talks in Miami?
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with Ukrainian officials including Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, and David Arakhamia, will attend. Representatives from the White House, US Treasury, UK, France, Germany, NATO, and the EU are also invited.
What is the primary goal of the Miami meeting between US and Ukrainian officials?
The primary goal is to develop new ideas and produce a unified proposal for resolving the war in Ukraine, including security guarantees and a post-war prosperity plan.
What issues are expected to be discussed at the talks?
Security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war prosperity plan, and financial impacts of the conflict such as high energy costs are expected topics.
How is the United States involved in mediating the Ukraine conflict?
The United States, through envoys and direct talks, is working to mediate between Ukraine, Russia, and European allies to reach a unified proposal for ending the war.
What concerns have European nations shared regarding the Ukraine war?
European countries have expressed frustration over high energy costs and other major financial impacts resulting from the ongoing war.

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