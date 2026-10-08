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Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Spanish Politicians Under Fire After Elderly Woman’s Eviction Spurs Protests

Political and Public Reactions to Maricarmen Abascal’s Eviction and Death

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish politicians traded blame on Thursday after the death of an 87-year-old woman who was evicted from her Madrid home exacerbated heated debates over housing ahead of an early election next month, as protests raged on across the country.     

The Eviction and Its Aftermath

Maricarmen Abascal, who died on Wednesday, had been hospitalised for severe anxiety and exhaustion since her dramatic eviction on September 23, though no cause of death has been announced.

News that she had died enraged protesters camped out on squares in Spain's main cities, who chanted that she had been "murdered" by the greed of her landlords.

Public Outcry and Mourning

"When everything is private, we will be deprived of everything," said one placard on Madrid's Puerta del Sol square where mourners lit candles and left flowers honouring Maricarmen, as she has become known across Spain. 

Political Fallout and Blame Game

Protests over housing shortages and surging rents sparked by Maricarmen's eviction prompted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap general election on November 29. Following her death, political leaders were quick to invoke Maricarmen in their attacks on opponents.

Left vs. Right: The Housing Crisis Debate

Left-leaning parties criticised the conservatives who had shot down decrees with housing measures aiming to curb soaring rental prices, while right-wingers said the leftist central government had proven unable to tackle the crisis after eight years in power. 

Accusations in Madrid

In the capital, Madrid, lawmakers accused each other of cynically exploiting Abascal's case.

The conservative People's Party (PP), which has absolute majorities in the Madrid regional and local assemblies, refused to hold a minute of silence honouring Maricarmen, prompting hard-left deputies to stage one outside City Hall.

They also gave her a 60-second standing ovation during a tense debate in the regional assembly, while PP lawmakers remained seated with folded arms. 

Madrid leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the PP blamed Sanchez, pointing out that the eviction had occurred under his government.  

Statements from Opposition Leaders

Opposition leader Manuela Bergerot of the leftist Mas Madrid party said Maricarmen had died because of "miserable people who put gain above a person's life ... those responsible will carry that with them for their remaining days." 

She added that the last thing Ayuso had done while Maricarmen was alive was "laugh at her" — a reference to when Ayuso quipped on September 28: "At what age do I get to stop paying my landlords? Let me know." 

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Maricarmen’s eviction on September 23 became a potent symbol of Spain’s housing crisis, triggering mass protests, encampments in major cities, and a general strike call (amp.dw.com).
  • Her death on October 7 escalated tensions: mourners held vigils, candles and marches filled Puerta del Sol, with calls of ‘murder’ against landlord greed (investing.com).
  • Politicians traded blame: leftists attacked conservatives for blocking housing decrees, while conservatives blamed Sánchez’s government for failing to address soaring rents — all amid a backdrop of snap election campaigning (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the woman at the center of the Spanish housing protests?
The protests center around Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman who died after being evicted from her Madrid home.
Why did Maricarmen Abascal's eviction spark national debate?
Her eviction intensified debates over Spain's housing crisis, rent surges, and triggered protests across major cities.
What actions did protesters take after learning of Maricarmen's death?
Protesters camped in city squares, held vigils, and accused authorities and landlords of contributing to her passing.

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