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Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Lufthansa, Air India Suspend Riyadh Flights After Houthi Attacks on Airport

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Airlines Respond to Renewed Houthi Threats

Flight Suspensions Announced

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group airlines and Air India will suspend flights to Riyadh, they said on Thursday, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis renewed threats against airlines after claiming an attack on the Saudi capital's airport.     

Lufthansa's Response

A Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters the German group's airlines would suspend flights to Riyadh through October 16 due to "current developments in the Middle East". Air India said it had cancelled all flights to the Saudi capital until October 10.

Incident at Riyadh Airport

Smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at Riyadh airport earlier on Thursday, according to a witness and three people briefed on the matter.

Details of the Houthi Attack

Missile Strike Claim

The Houthis said they had struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile.

Impact on Air Traffic

Flight Cancellations

Several dozen international flights bound for Riyadh on Thursday evening have been cancelled, data from global flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed.

Statistics on Cancellations

According to data compiled by aviation analytics company ‌Cirium, 49.7% of departures from Riyadh airport had been cancelled by 1500 GMT, with 31 more cancellations expected for Friday in all Saudi airports.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Gianluca Lo Nostro and Vallari Srivastava. Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Lufthansa Group’s suspension through October 16 underscores high security risks following Houthi threats and a ballistic missile attack claim on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (marketscreener.com)
  • Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo halted all Riyadh services until October 10—an Air India flight (AI2243) even turned back mid‑flight due to safety concerns (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
  • Flight tracking data showed significant disruption: roughly 49.7 % of departures from Riyadh were cancelled by 1500 GMT, with further cancellations expected, highlighting broader regional aviation impact (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lufthansa and Air India suspend flights to Riyadh?
Both airlines suspended flights to Riyadh after Houthi missile attacks and renewed threats targeting the Saudi capital's airport.
How long will Lufthansa's suspension of Riyadh flights last?
Lufthansa plans to keep Riyadh flights suspended until October 16 due to current security concerns.
When will Air India resume Riyadh flights?
Air India has cancelled flights to Riyadh until October 10, pending further safety assessments.
How many flights have been cancelled from Riyadh airport?
Nearly 50% of departures were cancelled by 1500 GMT, with dozens more expected across all Saudi airports.
What incident occurred at King Khalid International Airport?
A missile attack claimed by the Houthis caused smoke to rise from a stationary aircraft at the airport on Thursday.

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