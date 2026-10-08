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Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Trump States US Will Avoid Iran Attack Before Midterm Elections Amid Talks

US-Iran Relations and Impact on Domestic Politics

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US will not launch an attack on Iran before November's US midterm congressional elections, asserting that the two countries are having "productive" talks about ending the six-month-old war.

Productive Discussions Between US and Iran

"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd."

Political and Economic Consequences of the Conflict

Impact on Trump’s Approval Ratings and Republican Prospects

The war, which began in February when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, has helped drive Trump's domestic approval ratings downward and is weighing heavily on his fellow Republicans as they seek to preserve their narrow legislative majorities in November's election.

Public Opinion and Economic Concerns

Some 60% of Americans — including one in four Republicans — disapprove of how Trump is handling the situation in Iran, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The conflict has pushed gasoline prices sharply higher at a time when voters say their top concern is the cost of living.

Trump’s Response to Economic Pressures

Trump has repeatedly said he expects oil prices to drop after the elections, but he has not offered a detailed plan for exiting the war. 

Diplomatic Efforts and Nuclear Tensions

Recent Proposals and Negotiations

Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer.

Nuclear Enrichment Dispute

Iran's state media reported on Thursday that Tehran would not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium stockpile, citing the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, days after US Vice President JD Vance told Reuters that Iran must make "meaningful" reductions in its enrichment capacity. 

International Accusations and Iran’s Response

The US, Israel and Western allies have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, an accusation Iran has denied.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Doina Chiacu in Washington and Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey; Editing by Michelle Nichols and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump pledged no U.S. military action against Iran ahead of the midterms, highlighting diplomatic talks and continued port blockade as positive signs. (gvwire.com)
  • Persistent public backlash: Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 32% amid inflation and war-related economic strain, with many voters blaming him for rising fuel costs. (navytimes.com)
  • Diplomatic overtures are ongoing, but substantial disagreements remain—Tehran rejects U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment, while the White House stresses Iran must make meaningful concessions. (ipsos.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What effect has the war had on oil prices?
The conflict has led to a sharp increase in gasoline prices, impacting the cost of living for Americans.
What are the main topics of discussion between the US and Iran?
Recent talks are focused on ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, an important global energy shipping route.
What is Iran's stance on uranium enrichment?
Iran has stated it will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium stockpile.

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