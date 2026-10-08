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Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects Europeans to join talks with US - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects Europeans to join talks with US

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Ukraine Urges European Partners to Join US Talks on Russia War and Security

Ukraine Seeks Broader International Involvement in Russia Conflict Negotiations

Oct 8 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine expected Kyiv's European partners to join talks with the US in coming days.

Upcoming Negotiations in the United States

Zelenskiy earlier said that Ukraine's negotiators would hold talks in the United States on Friday and Saturday as part of efforts led by the United States to seek a settlement of the 4-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

Key Security Issues: Air Defences

The president, speaking to reporters in Kyiv, said Ukrainian negotiators would raise the issue of air defences in light of near-constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. More than 70 have been killed in strikes over the past two days.

Ukraine's Response to Russian Cyberattacks

Zelenskiy also said Ukraine had "mirrored" Russian attacks on data centres, referring to a strike on a centre operated by Russian technology company Yandex.

"We always respond in mirror-like fashion," Zelenskiy said. "You all know, they have been hitting and continue to hit our data centres. We are responding. I can't share all the details."

Impact on Russian Technology Infrastructure

Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Thursday it could not yet determine whether equipment at a data centre hit by a Ukrainian drone attack could be restored.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine is seeking European participation in upcoming US‑led negotiations in Washington to strengthen its security and peace prospects. (marketscreener.com)
  • Zelenskiy’s negotiators will arrive in the US on October 9–10 to discuss war settlement efforts and notably air defense amid recent deadly Russian strikes. (marketscreener.com)
  • Europe has consistently pushed to be included in peace talks alongside the US, pushing for security guarantees and meaningful involvement in negotiations. (kyivpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What talks are Ukraine and the US holding?
Ukraine and US negotiators are holding talks on resolving the war with Russia, focusing on security and settlement efforts.
Why does Ukraine want European partners to join the talks?
President Zelenskiy expects European partners to participate to strengthen efforts for peace and security amid ongoing Russian attacks.
What issues will Ukraine raise during the US talks?
Ukraine plans to raise air defences and responses to Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
Has Ukraine responded to recent Russian attacks?
Yes, Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine has conducted mirror strikes, including on Russian data centres, responding to continued attacks.
What damage was reported from the Ukrainian drone strike?
A data centre operated by Russian company Yandex was hit, and the damage assessment is ongoing.

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