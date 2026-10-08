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Airbus confirms 72 jet deliveries in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus confirms 72 jet deliveries in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Airbus Confirms September Jet Deliveries; 8% Rise in Year-to-Date Numbers

Airbus September 2024 Delivery and Order Performance

September 2024 Aircraft Deliveries

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 72 planes in September, the planemaker said on Thursday, bringing nine-month deliveries to 547 aircraft, up 8% from the same point last year.

  • Deliveries were broadly flat compared to 73 planes in the same month a year earlier
  • Reuters reported last week that Airbus had delivered around 72 planes despite earlier concerns over the cumulative impact of supply chain delays

Full-Year Delivery Targets

The planemaker is targeting around 870 deliveries for the full year, up 10% from 793 in 2025

Order Book and Cancellations

September 2024 Orders

Airbus sold 17 planes in September to bring the total number of gross orders for the year so far to 1,174 jets

Net Orders After Cancellations

After new cancellations of three jets in September, Airbus posted 1,105 net orders for the first nine months

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • September deliveries (72) matched the prior year’s 73, despite recent supply‑chain and quality challenges (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Nine‑month deliveries reached 547 aircraft, an 8% increase from 2025 levels (airbus.com)
  • Airbus maintains its 2026 delivery goal of around 870 jets amid engine shortages and industrial hiccups, showing resilience in its ramp‑up efforts (airbus.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jets did Airbus deliver in September?
Airbus delivered 72 jets in September, according to the latest report.
What is the total number of Airbus deliveries for 2024 so far?
Airbus has delivered 547 aircraft in the first nine months of 2024, up 8% from last year.
How do the September 2024 deliveries compare to the previous year?
September 2024 deliveries were broadly flat compared to 73 jets delivered in the same month last year.
What is Airbus's delivery target for the full year?
Airbus is targeting around 870 deliveries for the full year, a 10% increase from 2023.
How many net orders has Airbus posted for 2024 to date?
Airbus posted 1,105 net orders for the first nine months of 2024 after new cancellations in September.

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