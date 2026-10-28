GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Equinor profit doubles as Middle East war lifts oil, gas prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Equinor profit doubles as Middle East war lifts oil, gas prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets oil and gas Equinor

Equinor Profit Surges on Rising Oil and Gas Prices During Middle East War

Equinor's Financial Performance and Market Impact

Quarterly Profit Reaches Four-Year High

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday reported its strongest quarterly profit in almost four years, driven by a surge in oil and gas prices as the war in the Middle East continued to disrupt global energy supplies, and raised its full-year output target.

Adjusted Earnings and Analyst Expectations

The Norwegian group's adjusted earnings before tax for the July to September period rose to $12.34 billion from $6.22 billion a year earlier, slightly ahead of the $12.19 billion predicted in a poll of 21 analysts compiled by Equinor.

CEO Statement on Production and Value Capture

"High production in the third quarter enabled us to capture additional value from higher prices," CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Production and Output Forecasts

Equinor now expects its oil and gas output to rise by around 4% this year, up from 3% growth seen previously.

Share Performance and Market Position

The shares of majority state-owned Equinor are up 86% year-to-date, trading at all-time highs in recent weeks.

Comparison with European Energy Stocks

They are outperforming a 43% increase in European energy stocks, reflecting Equinor's position as a major supplier of oil and gas to Europe and with no direct exposure to the Middle East.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Equinor’s Q3 adjusted earnings before tax more than doubled year‑on‑year to $12.34 billion, slightly above analysts’ $12.19 billion consensus (equinor.com)
  • Strong refining margins and LNG trading boosted the marketing, midstream and processing segment, exceeding its $400 million guidance (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Equinor lifted its full‑year production growth outlook to ~4% (from 3%), shares are up ~86% y‑to‑date, outperforming a 43% gain in European energy stocks (e24.no)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Equinor's profit increase in the latest quarter?
A surge in oil and gas prices due to the war in the Middle East increased Equinor's profit.
How much did Equinor's adjusted earnings before tax rise year-on-year?
Equinor's adjusted earnings before tax rose to $12.34 billion from $6.22 billion a year earlier.
What is Equinor's revised oil and gas output target for this year?
Equinor now expects oil and gas output to rise by around 4% this year, up from the previous 3% estimate.
How have Equinor shares performed year-to-date?
Equinor shares are up 86% year-to-date, outperforming a 43% increase in European energy stocks.
Does Equinor have exposure to the Middle East?
Equinor has no direct exposure to the Middle East, which has contributed to its strong performance.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit

UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit

Image for UBS reports Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, below expectations

UBS reports Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, below expectations

Image for BNP Paribas beats Q3 profit forecast, unveils €1.3 billion share buyback

BNP Paribas beats Q3 profit forecast, unveils €1.3 billion share buyback

Image for Dollar steady ahead of Fed decision, kiwi swoons after RBNZ holds

Dollar steady ahead of Fed decision, kiwi swoons after RBNZ holds

Image for Exclusive-Rio Tinto proposes 56% pay jump for CEO as mining sector fights for talent

Exclusive-Rio Tinto proposes 56% pay jump for CEO as mining sector fights for talent

Image for Morning Bid: RBNZ throws markets a curveball

Morning Bid: RBNZ throws markets a curveball

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for A Valid Invoice Can Still Lead to the Wrong Bank Account
A Valid Invoice Can Still Lead to the Wrong Bank Account
Image for StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts
StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts
Image for France minerals envoy says rare earths diversification from China possible within 3-5 years
France minerals envoy says rare earths diversification from China possible within 3-5 years
Image for AI worries expose dollar's hot-money problem
AI worries expose dollar's hot-money problem
Image for Nearly 90% of businesses are turning to tokenised money, DBS survey shows
Nearly 90% of businesses are turning to tokenised money, DBS survey shows
Image for Oil rises over 1% after Saudi Arabian refinery attack reignites supply risk
Oil rises over 1% after Saudi Arabian refinery attack reignites supply risk
Image for Stocks get AI lift, kiwi slides on RBNZ's surprise hold
Stocks get AI lift, kiwi slides on RBNZ's surprise hold
Image for OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports
OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports
Image for Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget
Image for UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports
UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports
Image for German taxi operator MTZ to deploy up to 500 autonomous taxis under Tensor deal
German taxi operator MTZ to deploy up to 500 autonomous taxis under Tensor deal
Image for Trading Day: AI wave lifts all boats
Trading Day: AI wave lifts all boats
View All Finance Posts