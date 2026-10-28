GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BNP Paribas beats Q3 profit forecast, unveils €1.3 billion share buyback - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BNP Paribas beats Q3 profit forecast, unveils €1.3 billion share buyback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BNP Paribas Surpasses Q3 Profit Forecast, Reveals €1.3B Share Buyback

BNP Paribas Q3 Earnings Report and Market Context

By Mateusz Rabiega

Oct 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas posted a forecast-beating rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by its investment bankers, as the lender announced a €1.3 billion ($1.45 billion) share buyback and played down the impact of soaring government bond yields.

Financial Performance Overview

France's BNP said quarterly net income climbed 14% to €3.46 billion, beating the €3.23 billion average forecast of analysts polled by the bank.

Revenue at the euro zone's biggest bank by assets rose year-on-year to €13.76 billion, slightly above expectations.

Comparison with Peers

BNP is reporting alongside a flurry of European banks this week including Deutsche Bank, UBS, and Santander, with investors watching closely to see if lenders can sustain recent record profits.

HSBC on Tuesday sent a chill through the sector after it disappointed with its revenue growth, sending its shares down nearly 7%.

Challenges Facing French Banks

French banks face further challenges, with soaring euro zone sovereign bond yields - especially in France amid concerns about the country's fiscal position - reviving worries about lenders' exposure to government debt.

BNP Paribas’ Exposure to Sovereign Bonds

BNP said its exposure to French sovereign bonds was limited, roughly at €19 billion at end-September and that France accounted for under 10% of its pre-tax income last year.

Business Segment Highlights

Equity Trading Performance

EQUITY TRADING JUMPS

The French lender's results were helped for a second consecutive quarter by a record jump in equity and prime services revenue. The 50% rise year-on-year surpassed the average 37% gain in equities trading across the top five US players, according to a Reuters calculation from company statements.

Corporate and Institutional Banking

Overall sales at BNP's corporate and institutional banking unit, which long-time CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has made critical to its success, rose by 17% year-on-year.

Fixed-Income and Retail Banking

Fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading revenue was flat, reflecting an industry wide weak quarter for fixed income.

BNP's retail business saw income rise by 4%, boosted by higher interest rates.

Share Buyback and Capital Strength

The bank said it would launch a €1.3 billion share buyback in November after it met its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, at end-June, ahead of schedule.

Analyst Expectations

RBC analysts said before the results they expected BNP to bring forward a buyback totalling €1.2 billion euros "to express confidence in its outlook".

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Net income rose 14% to €3.46 billion, beating analyst average of €3.23 billion
  • Revenue of €13.76 billion slightly exceeded expectations, buoyed by equity and prime services performance
  • Announced €1.3 billion share buyback; limited exposure to French sovereign bonds (~€19 billion) allays fiscal worries

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did BNP Paribas report in Q3?
BNP Paribas reported a net income of €3.46 billion in the third quarter, exceeding analyst forecasts.
What is the value of BNP Paribas' announced share buyback?
BNP Paribas announced a €1.3 billion share buyback to begin in November.
How did soaring government bond yields affect BNP Paribas?
BNP Paribas played down the impact, stating limited exposure to French sovereign bonds and a strong pre-tax income base.
Which business segment saw the highest revenue growth at BNP Paribas?
Equity and prime services revenue saw a record 50% year-on-year growth, driving overall corporate and institutional banking sales.
When will BNP Paribas start its share buyback?
BNP Paribas will launch the €1.3 billion share buyback in November.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar steady ahead of Fed decision, kiwi swoons after RBNZ holds

Dollar steady ahead of Fed decision, kiwi swoons after RBNZ holds

Image for Exclusive-Rio Tinto proposes 56% pay jump for CEO as mining sector fights for talent

Exclusive-Rio Tinto proposes 56% pay jump for CEO as mining sector fights for talent

Image for Morning Bid: RBNZ throws markets a curveball

Morning Bid: RBNZ throws markets a curveball

Image for StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts

StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts

Image for France minerals envoy says rare earths diversification from China possible within 3-5 years

France minerals envoy says rare earths diversification from China possible within 3-5 years

Image for AI worries expose dollar's hot-money problem

AI worries expose dollar's hot-money problem

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit
UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit
Image for UBS reports Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, below expectations
UBS reports Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, below expectations
Image for Equinor profit doubles as Middle East war lifts oil, gas prices
Equinor profit doubles as Middle East war lifts oil, gas prices
Image for A Valid Invoice Can Still Lead to the Wrong Bank Account
A Valid Invoice Can Still Lead to the Wrong Bank Account
Image for Nearly 90% of businesses are turning to tokenised money, DBS survey shows
Nearly 90% of businesses are turning to tokenised money, DBS survey shows
Image for Oil rises over 1% after Saudi Arabian refinery attack reignites supply risk
Oil rises over 1% after Saudi Arabian refinery attack reignites supply risk
Image for Stocks get AI lift, kiwi slides on RBNZ's surprise hold
Stocks get AI lift, kiwi slides on RBNZ's surprise hold
Image for OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports
OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports
Image for Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget
Image for UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports
UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports
Image for German taxi operator MTZ to deploy up to 500 autonomous taxis under Tensor deal
German taxi operator MTZ to deploy up to 500 autonomous taxis under Tensor deal
Image for Trading Day: AI wave lifts all boats
Trading Day: AI wave lifts all boats
View All Finance Posts