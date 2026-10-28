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UBS reports Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, below expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS reports Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, below expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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UBS Posts $2.69 Billion Q3 Net Profit, Falling Short of Analyst Forecasts

UBS Group Q3 2023 Financial Results Overview

Net Profit Performance

Reported Net Profit

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group on Wednesday reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.69 billion in the third quarter, which compares with an average estimate of $2.71 billion in a company-provided poll of analysts. 

Analyst Expectations

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ariane LuthiWriting by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter net profit of $2.69 billion missed the $2.71 billion analyst consensus by a narrow margin (ad-hoc-news.de).
  • The results come as UBS nears completion of its Credit Suisse integration and continues share repurchases while navigating evolving Swiss capital rules (investing.com).
  • Analysts had expected pre‑tax profit of about $3.52 billion along with net income near $2.71 billion and revenue of ~$12.93 billion, putting the actual results just shy of these benchmarks (ad-hoc-news.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was UBS's net profit in the third quarter?
UBS reported a Q3 net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.69 billion.
How did UBS's Q3 profit compare to analyst estimates?
UBS's Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion was slightly below the analyst estimate of $2.71 billion.
Where is UBS Group headquartered?
UBS Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Who reported on UBS's Q3 earnings?
The report was written by Ariane Luthi and Ludwig Burger for Reuters.

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