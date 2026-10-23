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Swedish defence group Saab's profit beats forecast as sales soar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish defence group Saab's profit beats forecast as sales soar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Saab's Profits Beat Expectations with Soaring Sales and Record Orders in Q3

Saab's Q3 Financial Performance and Market Outlook

By Johan Ahlander

Q3 Profit Surpasses Analyst Expectations

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on the back of soaring sales as it continued to ride a wave of global rearmament.

Operating Profit Details

Operating profit at the maker of the Gripen fighter jet rose to 1.95 billion crowns ($197 million) from 1.37 billion a year earlier, against a 1.91 billion mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts.

CEO's Statement and Strategic Positioning

Market Outlook and Company Strategy

"The long-term market outlook remains favourable," CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement. "With a strong portfolio, a record high order backlog, expanding production capacity and continued investment in future capabilities, we are well positioned to achieve our financial targets," he said.

Sales Growth and Major Orders

Product Range and Sales Increase

Saab, which also makes military equipment ranging from missiles and advanced electronics to submarines, said in a statement that like-for-like sales rose 30.6% year-on-year.

Impact of Global Rearmament

Already riding consecutive years of surging demand driven by rapid rearmament across much of Europe due to Russia's war in Ukraine, the pace has picked up further for Saab this year with a string of huge orders.

Order Bookings and Key Contracts

 Saab, which competes with giants such as US-based Lockheed Martin, France's Dassault Aviation and Britain's BAE Systems, said order bookings soared 216% year-on-year in the quarter, including a 24.6 billion crown Gripen order from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit rose to SEK 1.95 billion vs SEK 1.37 billion a year ago and beat the SEK 1.91 billion analyst consensus (LSEG)
  • Like‑for‑like sales surged 30.6% year‑on‑year, fueled by booming global rearmament demand
  • Order bookings jumped 216% year‑on‑year, including a SEK 24.6 billion Gripen E fighter order from Ukraine

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Saab's Q3 operating profit increase year-on-year?
Saab's third-quarter operating profit rose to 1.95 billion crowns from 1.37 billion crowns a year earlier.
What factors contributed to Saab's profit and sales growth?
The growth was driven by soaring sales, a record order backlog, and increased demand due to global rearmament, particularly in Europe.
How much did Saab's like-for-like sales rise in Q3?
Saab's like-for-like sales rose 30.6% year-on-year in the third quarter.
What was the increase in Saab's order bookings during the quarter?
Saab's order bookings soared 216% year-on-year in the quarter, including a major Gripen order from Ukraine.
Who are some of Saab's main competitors?
Saab competes with companies such as Lockheed Martin, Dassault Aviation, and BAE Systems.

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