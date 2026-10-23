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Safran posts slightly higher than expected Q3 sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Safran posts slightly higher than expected Q3 sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Safran Posts Slightly Higher Than Expected Q3 Sales Driven by Jet Engines

By Florence Loeve

Safran’s Third Quarter Financial Performance Overview

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French jet engine maker Safran on Friday posted slightly higher-than-expected third quarter revenues, driven by its core jet engine division.

Q3 Revenue Growth and Analyst Expectations

One of the world's largest aerospace equipment suppliers, Safran said sales for the third quarter of the year grew organically by 13.4% to €9 billion. 

Analysts were on average expecting quarterly sales of €8.99 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus. 

2026 Forecasts and Guidance Updates

Safran confirmed its 2026 forecasts, targeting a revenue growth up mid-teens with a recurring operating income between €6.4 and €6.5 billion. 

The group had already raised its guidance in July, after it posted stronger-than-expected first-half profits driven by demand for spare parts. 

Performance by Division

Equipment and Defence Division

Its Equipment and Defence division generated a €3.6 billion quarterly revenue, slightly above the €3.5 billion expected by analysts.

Market Dynamics and Production Expansion

"In defense, our activities are benefiting from robust market dynamics, and we are expanding our production capabilities to prepare for future growth," Chief Executive Olivier Andries said in a statement.

Propulsion Activities

Safran's propulsion activities, its main division accounting for half of its revenue in 2025, reported a 13.2% organic sales growth for the third quarter, with aftermarket revenue rising by 18.7%.

LEAP Engine Joint Venture

Safran co-produces LEAP jet engines for narrow-body Boeing and Airbus jetliners with GE Aerospace through their CFM joint venture, the world's largest engine maker by units sold.

Industry Context and GE Aerospace Update

GE Aerospace raised its 2026 profit forecast for the second time this year, as demand for aircraft engine repairs and spare parts remained strong despite surging fuel costs that have squeezed airline profits.

(Reporting by Florence Loève; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 sales rose organically by 13.4% to €9 billion, just above the €8.99 billion consensus.
  • Equipment & Defence revenues were €3.6 billion, slightly above expectations.
  • Safran reaffirmed full‑year guidance: mid‑teens revenue growth and recurring operating income of €6.4‑6.5 billion.
  • Strong aftermarket demand for jet engine services continues to fuel growth, supporting raised H1 metrics.
  • Robust financial position and upgraded outlook reflect resilience amid supply‑chain and geopolitical uncertainties.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Safran's third quarter sales for 2023?
Safran reported €9 billion in sales for the third quarter of 2023, slightly above analyst expectations.
Which division contributed most to Safran's Q3 sales growth?
Safran's core jet engine (propulsion) division contributed most, with 13.2% organic sales growth.
How did Safran's Equipment and Defence division perform?
The Equipment and Defence division generated €3.6 billion in revenue, slightly above analyst expectations.
What impact is strong aftermarket demand having on Safran?
Rising demand for spare parts and engine repairs is driving higher profits and supporting Safran's growth.

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