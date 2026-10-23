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Sodexo beats expectations, signals progress in turnaround - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sodexo beats expectations, signals progress in turnaround

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings

Sodexo Reports Strong Revenue, Surpasses Expectations in Turnaround

Full-Year Financial Performance and Market Response

Revenue Growth and Analyst Expectations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sodexo reported stronger than expected full-year revenue on Friday, helped by resilient demand, a sign that the French food caterer's recovery is steadily gaining traction.

Fiscal Year Revenue Figures

Revenue in the fiscal year ended in August reached €23.96 billion ($26.86 billion) on an organic growth of 2.0%. Analysts had expected on average €23.78 billion on an organic growth rate of 1.5%, according to a consensus poll compiled by the company.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ronan Corcoran and Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Sodexo’s full‑year organic growth of 2.0% topped expectations (~1.5%), signaling tangible progress in its turnaround effort as execution improves and demand remains resilient. (investing.com)
  • This follows a stronger‑than‑expected Q3, where organic growth also hit +2.0%, prompting management to raise full‑year guidance earlier in the year. (live.euronext.com)
  • The company’s Shift & Grow 2030 strategic plan underscores focus on rebuilding competitiveness (2026–2027) and accelerating growth onwards, with North America as a primary priority. (sodexo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sodexo's reported revenue for the fiscal year ended in August?
Sodexo reported revenue of €23.96 billion for the fiscal year ended in August.
How did Sodexo's organic revenue growth compare to analyst expectations?
Sodexo achieved 2.0% organic revenue growth, exceeding analysts' expected 1.5%.
What factors contributed to Sodexo's strong financial results?
Resilient demand helped drive Sodexo's better-than-expected full-year revenue.
What does Sodexo's latest performance indicate about its recovery?
The results signal that Sodexo's recovery and turnaround efforts are gaining traction.

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