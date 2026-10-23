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Rolls-Royce nears government subsidy deal to develop new engine in UK, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rolls-Royce nears government subsidy deal to develop new engine in UK, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Rolls-Royce Nears Major UK Subsidy Deal to Fund Next-Gen Aircraft Engine

Rolls-Royce's UltraFan Engine Development and UK Government Support

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce is nearing a deal for British government subsidies of up to £200 million ($267.9 million) to help fund the development of a new engine for short-haul aircraft, with an announcement possible as early as next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Key Details of the Potential Subsidy Deal

Here are some details:

Funding and Project Scope

• Funding of £100 million-£200 million would help Rolls-Royce develop and test a demonstrator version of its new UltraFan 30 engine, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter

Verification and Company Response

• Reuters couldn't immediately verify the report. Rolls-Royce did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours

Timeline and Government Commitment

• The company had hoped to secure an initial government commitment for the project in the first half of the year

Strategic Importance and Broader Impact

Job Creation and International Discussions

• In July, Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic said if the government backed the project and Rolls-Royce's new engine gained a position on a narrowbody airframe, that would create 40,000 British jobs

• Erginbilgic also confirmed Rolls-Royce held discussions with other governments, including Germany and the US, about support for the programme

Market Position and Product Development

Absence from Narrowbody Market

• For the last 15 years, Rolls-Royce has been absent from the narrowbody market, which is much bigger than the widebody market it is currently focused on

UltraFan Engine Goals

• The company has been developing the next-generation UltraFan with the aim of getting back in the narrowbody market

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • A UK subsidy package of up to £200 million is nearly secured to support UltraFan 30 demonstrator development and testing, with announcement expected soon.
  • Past and existing funding includes €64 million from the EU’s Clean Aviation (UNIFIED) project and ATI‑programme support, underlining strong multi‑party backing.
  • The UltraFan 30 demonstrator targets narrowbody re‑entry by 2028, promising ~20% fuel‑burn improvement, tens of thousands of UK jobs, and enhanced domestic manufacturing and skills growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much government funding is Rolls-Royce expected to receive?
Rolls-Royce is nearing a deal to receive up to £200 million from the UK government to support the development of its new UltraFan 30 engine.
What is the purpose of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan engine project?
The UltraFan engine project aims to help Rolls-Royce develop and test a demonstrator engine for short-haul aircraft, targeting the narrowbody market.
What economic impact is expected from the Rolls-Royce UltraFan project?
If successful, Rolls-Royce's UltraFan project could create around 40,000 British jobs and help the company re-enter the narrowbody engine market.
Has the Rolls-Royce UltraFan programme received support from other governments?
Rolls-Royce has discussed the UltraFan programme with other governments, including Germany and the US, about potential support.
What is the status of the UK government subsidy agreement?
An announcement regarding the subsidy deal could happen as early as next week, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

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