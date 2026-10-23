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Finance

Testing firm SGS posts higher Q3 sales, confirms outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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SGS Reports 14.6% Q3 Sales Growth, Driven by Cybersecurity and Acquisitions

SGS Q3 2023 Financial Performance Overview

Quarterly Sales Growth and Key Drivers

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swiss testing and inspection group SGS reported a 14.6% jump in its third-quarter sales to 1.98 billion Swiss francs ($2.41 billion) on Friday, helped by acquisitions and growth in cybersecurity and sustainability-related services.

Acquisitions and Future Sales Impact

• SGS has completed 18 acquisitions this year and expects deals announced in 2026 to add more than 150 million francs in annual sales

2026 Outlook and Organic Growth

• It confirmed 2026 outlook, including 5-7% organic sales growth and an adjusted operating margin of at least 16%

Performance of Digital Trust Segment

Cybersecurity and Digital Assurance Growth

• Revenue in Digital Trust, SGS's cybersecurity and digital assurance business, rose 37% in the quarter

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8215 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • SGS’s Q3 2026 revenues climbed 14.6% year‑on‑year, boosted by 18 acquisitions, solidifying its expansion strategy in high-margin areas.
  • The Digital Trust segment—encompassing cybersecurity and digital assurance—grew by 37%, underscoring its role as a key growth engine.
  • SGS reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: organic sales growth of 5–7%, acquisitions to contribute additional 5–7%, adjusted operating margin ≥16%, and strong cash conversion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did SGS's Q3 sales increase?
SGS's third-quarter sales increased by 14.6%, reaching 1.98 billion Swiss francs.
What contributed to SGS's sales growth in Q3?
Acquisitions and growth in cybersecurity and sustainability services contributed to the sales growth.
How many acquisitions has SGS completed this year?
SGS has completed 18 acquisitions in 2024.
What is the revenue growth in SGS's Digital Trust segment?
Revenue in SGS's Digital Trust (cybersecurity and digital assurance) business rose 37% in Q3.
Did SGS confirm its 2026 outlook?
Yes, SGS confirmed its 2026 outlook, targeting 5-7% organic sales growth and at least a 16% adjusted operating margin.

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