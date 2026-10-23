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Exclusive-Tanker carrying 40,000 T of Russian diesel heads to New York after Putin-Trump deal, data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Tanker carrying 40,000 T of Russian diesel heads to New York after Putin-Trump deal, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Russian Diesel Tanker Redirects to New York Following Putin-Trump Agreement

Russian Diesel Export Resumes After High-Level Agreement

Malta-Flagged Tanker Heads to New York

Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Malta-flagged tanker with a cargo of 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel on board is heading towards New York following an agreement with US President Donald Trump, LSEG data showed on Friday.

Details of the Putin-Trump Agreement

Russia Lifts Diesel Export Ban

Russia had agreed to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports and supply the fuel to global markets, including the US, in an effort to lower fuel prices after an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Impact on Global Fuel Prices

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia lifted its diesel export ban on October 9 under a Trump‑Putin energy deal, restarting supplies to global markets including the U.S. (investing.com)
  • The first tanker carrying approx. 40,000 metric tons of diesel departed around October 22, with further shipments planned; Russia pledged 300,000 t in October, 500,000 t in November, and up to 1 million t thereafter (spglobal.com)
  • Analysts warn the volumes are a small fraction of U.S. diesel demand and may not significantly lower prices, while critics say the deal undermines sanctions and could bolster Russia’s war effort (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cargo of the Malta-flagged tanker heading to New York?
The tanker is carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel.
Why is the Russian diesel tanker heading to New York?
It is heading to New York following an agreement between Putin and Trump to supply Russian diesel to lower fuel prices.
Which countries' leaders made the deal to lift the Russian diesel export ban?
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump made the agreement.
What was Russia's action regarding diesel exports?
Russia agreed to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports to global markets.
What is the significance of the diesel shipment?
The shipment aims to help lower fuel prices in the US and global markets.

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