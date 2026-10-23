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Norsk Hydro flags higher smelting costs after quarterly profit miss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norsk Hydro flags higher smelting costs after quarterly profit miss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Norsk Hydro Expects Higher Q4 Smelting Costs After Missing Q3 Profit Forecast

Financial Performance and Outlook for Norsk Hydro

By Jesus Calero

Q3 Earnings Report

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro on Friday reported a third-quarter core profit below market expectations and said it expected higher costs and lower realised metal prices at its smelting business in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 51.6% from a year ago to 9.09 billion Norwegian crowns ($974.3 million), but missed analysts' average forecast of 9.53 billion crowns in a company-compiled poll.

Market Dynamics and Supply Chain Factors

Disruption to Gulf aluminium supplies has lifted the premiums European buyers pay for metal, while expanding alumina production in China and Indonesia has weighed on prices for the raw material used to make it.

Strategic Initiatives and Operational Challenges

Hydro is restarting smelting capacity in Slovakia and investing in Norwegian production of aluminium for Europe's electricity grids as the region seeks more secure supplies.

Yet gas supply problems at its Brazilian refinery and a dispute over sales from its Qatar joint venture have exposed vulnerabilities in Hydro's own operations.

Cost Projections and Capital Guidance

Rising Costs in the Fourth Quarter

COSTS RISING IN FOURTH QUARTER

Hydro expects the premium it earns above benchmark aluminium prices to fall to between $550 and $600 a ton in the fourth quarter, from $673 in the previous three months.

Its smelting division expects carbon costs to rise by 250-350 million crowns, alumina costs by 100-200 million crowns and fixed costs by 150-250 million crowns from the third quarter. It also expects higher sales volumes.

Impact of Gas Supply and Refinery Operations

The Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil has returned to full production, but Hydro maintained its estimate of a $90 million to $110 million fourth-quarter hit from buying gas above contracted prices.

That follows an around $85 million hit from gas supply disruptions and more expensive replacement purchases in the third quarter.

Capital Spending and Cash Flow

Hydro slashed its 2026 capital spending forecast by 1 billion crowns to 12.5 billion, while raising year-end working capital guidance by 2 billion crowns to 32 billion.

Free cash flow was 1.4 billion crowns in the quarter, constrained by higher metal prices that increased working capital requirements and prepayments.

($1 = 9.3302 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA beat prior year but missed consensus at NOK 9.09 billion vs. expected NOK 9.53 billion
  • Q4 smelting faces cost headwinds: carbon costs up NOK 250‑350 m, alumina NOK 100‑200 m, fixed costs NOK 150‑250 m, plus premium drop to $550‑600/t from $673/t
  • Supply disruptions (Brazil gas, Qatar JV dispute) expose operational vulnerabilities, while restarting Slovak capacity and investing in grid aluminium aim to bolster European security

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Norsk Hydro's Q3 profit miss analyst expectations?
Norsk Hydro's Q3 profit missed expectations due to lower realised aluminium prices and increased operational costs despite a 51.6% rise in adjusted EBITDA.
What factors are increasing Norsk Hydro's smelting costs?
Higher carbon, alumina, and fixed costs, along with expensive gas procurement and supply disruptions, are driving up smelting costs for Norsk Hydro.
How is Norsk Hydro responding to challenges in aluminium supply?
Norsk Hydro is restarting smelting capacity in Slovakia, investing in Norwegian production, and managing vulnerabilities exposed in Brazil and Qatar.
What impact did gas supply problems have on Hydro's finances?
Gas supply disruptions resulted in about $85 million in additional costs in Q3 and an expected $90–$110 million hit in Q4 due to higher gas prices.

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