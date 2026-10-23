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Exclusive-Heineken document reveals worries over weight-loss drugs and beer sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Heineken Warns Weight-Loss Drugs Like GLP-1 May Impact Beer Sales in Britain

Heineken's Concerns Over GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs and Beer Sales

By Emma Rumney

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Heineken has urged British pubs and bars to adapt to the booming use of weight-loss drugs or risk losing customers and revenue, according to a company presentation seen by Reuters, in a rare acknowledgement from a major alcohol maker that the medicines pose a threat to beer sales. 

The warning comes as GLP-1 use has surged, with some 10 million people taking medications like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy in the US last year, according to JPMorgan research. Their growth is having ramifications across the consumer goods industry, hitting cravings for sweets and snacks, driving up demand for clothing alterations and prompting a scramble to sell products that counter side-effects.  

Heineken's Advice to Hospitality Industry

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer after AB InBev told hospitality customers that GLP-1 drugs can reduce the desire to drink and put pressure on beer and cider sales from "fullness and fewer serves", while warning that traditional multi-pint drinking occasions could become harder to sustain.

The previously unreported presentation, sent to hospitality customers this month, advised venues to promote half-pints, low- and no-alcohol drinks and pair drinks with small plates, or risk declines in customer visits and spending as use of the medicines becomes increasingly mainstream in Britain.

Industry Trends and Adaptation

The alcohol industry is already grappling with years of falling sales in some major markets as consumers cut back on drinking for health and economic reasons.

Heineken told Reuters the presentation was shared as part of its regular engagement with UK hospitality businesses to help them understand how the market is evolving. 

Heineken's Market Position and Strategy

"We see some changes in consumption behaviour among (GLP-1) users and will continue to monitor how these behaviours evolve in 2027," Heineken said. 

GLP-1 users were not abandoning alcohol altogether but were increasingly opting for smaller serves, lower-alcohol drinks and more premium products, aligning with broader ongoing trends, it continued, adding its portfolio is well positioned to meet these demands. 

Evidence of Reduced Alcohol Consumption

EVIDENCE OF REDUCED CONSUMPTION GROWS

Europe is the Dutch brewer's largest market by revenue, but growth has been sluggish. Heineken has singled out Britain, where it owns more than 2,000 pubs, as a relative bright spot.

Beer generated nearly £14 billion of sales in British pubs, bars and restaurants in the year to February 2026, with less than £300 million of that from no- and low-alcohol beers, according to a Heineken UK report. 

Impact of GLP-1 on Consumer Spending

Although drinks companies have largely played down the threat from GLP-1 medicines, emerging spending data points to an impact on purchases. 

A group of US households with a GLP-1 user tracked by market research firm Circana between 2024 and 2026 reduced spending on alcohol for both at-home and out-of-home consumption compared with households without a user. After two years on the drugs, they spent about 7% less per month on alcohol versus non-using households, including around 13.5% less on beer. 

Industry Reactions

Top spirits maker Diageo has told investors any impact from GLP-1 drugs should be manageable even if use becomes more widespread. Carlsberg told Reuters existing data did not yet support the view that the drugs were a clear driver of beer consumption trends. Anheuser-Busch InBev declined to comment.

Survey and Anecdotal Evidence

Surveys in Europe and the UK by Circana, market researcher NIQ and specialist UK-based hospitality researcher KAM have also pointed to reduced drinking by GLP-1 users.

Ten of 11 GLP-1 users Reuters interviewed said they had reduced their drinking, sometimes significantly, saying it left them feeling uncomfortable or unwell, or they simply no longer had any desire to drink. 

UK-based Daniel Cornell, founder of hospitality executive recruitment business SPE Resourcing, said he used to drink regularly at work events and on weekends but now finds alcohol causes him discomfort and results in a multi-day hangover.

The Science Behind GLP-1's Impact on Alcohol Consumption

GLP-1's effects on the brain may also affect users' motivation to drink, said Joseph Schacht, a professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz, who led a randomised controlled trial on the impact of GLP-1s on people with alcohol use disorder. He said trials have consistently shown a reduction in cravings and consumption for people with AUD. 

Schacht said the medicines could create a potential "Prozac moment" for AUD treatment, while also posing a challenge for alcohol producers if broader groups of drinkers cut back too. 

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Heineken highlights GLP‑1 treatments as a growing threat to traditional beer and cider consumption, advising pubs to promote half‑pints and low‑ or no‑alcohol alternatives—supported by a presentation shared with UK venues in October 2026.
  • GLP‑1 adoption is surging: JPMorgan estimates ~10 million US users in 2025, with food-and-beverage spending projected to decline $30–55 billion by 2030 as users cut calories and spend less on groceries—including alcohol & sweets (jpmorgan.com).
  • US consumer data corroborates reduced alcohol demand—PwC finds GLP‑1 households spend ~5.5 % less on groceries and notably less on alcohol and sugary drinks (pwc.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are weight-loss drugs affecting beer sales in the UK?
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are reducing cravings for alcohol, which is impacting beer and cider sales in the UK.
What strategies is Heineken recommending to pubs and bars?
Heineken advises promoting half-pints, low- and no-alcohol drinks, and pairing beverages with small plates to retain customers.
Is there evidence that GLP-1 users are drinking less?
Yes, research shows households with GLP-1 users spend less on alcohol, and surveys indicate many users have reduced their drinking.
How significant is the no- and low-alcohol market in British pubs?
No- and low-alcohol beers account for less than £300 million of nearly £14 billion in annual pub sales.
Are other alcohol makers concerned about the impact of GLP-1 drugs?
While Heineken and some research point to changes, companies like Diageo consider the impact manageable; others remain cautious.

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