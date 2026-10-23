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Finance

William Hill owner Evoke's Q3 revenue falls on UK shop closures, unfavourable sports results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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William Hill Owner Evoke's Q3 Revenue Drops on UK Shop Closures, Sports Results

Q3 Performance and Key Factors Impacting Revenue

Oct 23 (Reuters) - British betting and gaming company Evoke on Friday reported a 2% fall in third-quarter revenue, on a like-for-like constant currency basis, weighed down by store closures and unfavourable sports results early in the football season. 

Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Quarterly Revenue Figures

• The company, which owns betting brands such as William Hill, 888 and Mr Green, reported a revenue of £406 million ($543.51 million) for the quarter ended September 30

Impact of Sports Results

• Sports outcomes that resulted in higher payouts to winning betters at the start of the football season trimmed revenue growth by about 1 to 2 percentage points year-on-year, Evoke said

Operational Changes and Strategic Moves

Betting Shop Closures

• In March, Evoke said it would shut a number of betting shops following tax hikes announced last year

CEO Commentary

• CEO Per Widerström said the closure of 270 shops over the past year "shows the real impact on jobs and livelihoods from higher industry taxation"

Government Relations

• Evoke urged the UK government to carefully consider any further tax increases ahead of its upcoming autumn budget

Acquisition News

• The debt-laden company agreed to be acquired by Greek lottery and gaming firm Bally's Intralot in June

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7470 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue dropped 2% to £406 million on a like‑for‑like, constant‑currency basis, as early football season sports results trimmed growth by around 1–2 percentage points (marketscreener.com).
  • The firm closed approximately 200–270 UK betting shops following tax hikes, weighing on retail revenue; yet closures aimed to bolster efficiency (investegate.co.uk).
  • Evoke agreed to a takeover by Greek gaming group Bally’s Intralot in June, valuing the company at around £243 million, amid high debt and a challenging UK duty environment (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Evoke's Q3 revenue decline in 2023?
Evoke's Q3 revenue fell mainly due to UK betting shop closures and unfavourable sports results that led to higher payouts to bettors.
How much revenue did Evoke report for Q3 2023?
Evoke reported a revenue of £406 million ($543.51 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
What impact did sports results have on Evoke's earnings?
Unfavourable football results at the start of the season led to higher payouts and trimmed revenue growth by about 1-2 percentage points year-on-year.
How many UK betting shops did Evoke close?
Evoke closed 270 betting shops in the UK over the past year, following higher industry taxation.
Is Evoke being acquired by another company?
Yes, Evoke agreed to be acquired by Greek lottery and gaming firm Bally's Intralot in June.

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