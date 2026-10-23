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Volvo Cars to cut 2,500 jobs as third quarter swings to loss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars to cut 2,500 jobs as third quarter swings to loss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Volvo Cars to Cut 2,500 Jobs Following Third Quarter Operating Loss

Volvo Cars Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Financial Struggles

By Marie Mannes

Job Reductions and Cost-Cutting Measures

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars said on Friday it will cut 2,500 jobs, mostly in its native Sweden, as the group seeks to slash costs amid tough competition from Chinese auto makers and as tariffs and weak demand hit sales in the United States.

The company, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, reported an adjusted operating loss of 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($373 million) for the third quarter, down from a profit of 5.8 billion crowns a year earlier.

Additional Cost Reduction Plans

Volvo said that in addition to its earlier cost reductions it will cut an additional 5 billion crowns in indirect spend and variable costs, which it expects to be realised by the end of next year.

Impact on Workforce

Some 2,500 jobs will be lost globally, of which 2,000 are in Sweden as the group ends consultant contracts, applies natural attrition and offers "targeted exit packages" to employees, Volvo Cars said in a statement.

Challenges Facing Volvo Cars

The group has long struggled to stay profitable amid cooling demand for electric vehicles (EV), tough conditions in China - where revenue fell by almost 50% in the third quarter - and the strain of high costs and tariffs.

CEO's Statement on Turnaround Plan

"The third quarter of 2026 was very disappointing and reflects a year that has become far more challenging than originally anticipated. Our ongoing turnaround plan therefore needs a decisive reinforcement," CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.

Market Outlook and Previous Layoffs

Volvo Cars earlier this month scrapped its guidance for full-year sales volume and cash flow owing to what it said was an increasingly challenging market and deteriorating near-term outlook.

The new layoffs come on top of the 3,000 job cuts announced shortly after Samuelsson returned as CEO in 2025, when Volvo tightened costs across the company with an 18 billion crown savings plan and deepened cooperation with Geely brands.

Financial Performance and Share Price Impact

Volvo's gross margin, a metric closely watched by investors to gauge the impact of tariffs and discounting, came in at 14.7% in the third quarter, compared to 20.4% last year.

The group's share price hit a record low this week and is down 54% year-to-date, burdened by tariffs, weaker EV demand and high development costs.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 9.9195 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Volvo Cars swung from a SEK 5.8 billion operating profit in Q3 2025 to a SEK 3.7 billion loss in Q3 2026, with gross margin plunging from 20.4 % to 14.7 %.
  • The company will eliminate 2,500 positions globally (including 2,000 in Sweden) and cut SEK 5 billion in indirect and variable costs by end‑2027 to reinforce its turnaround plan.
  • Share price has tumbled over 50 % YTD to record lows, pressured by tariffs, weak EV demand, high development costs, and deteriorating sales in China and the U.S.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volvo Cars cutting 2,500 jobs?
Volvo Cars is cutting 2,500 jobs to reduce costs in response to weak demand, tariffs, and increased competition, mainly from Chinese automakers.
Where will most of the Volvo job cuts occur?
Most of the job cuts, around 2,000 out of 2,500, will occur in Sweden as Volvo ends consultant contracts and offers exit packages.
What led to Volvo Cars' third quarter loss?
The third quarter loss was due to declining sales in the United States and China, weak EV demand, high tariffs, and rising costs.
How much was Volvo Cars' operating loss in Q3?
Volvo Cars reported an adjusted operating loss of 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($373 million) for the third quarter.
How has Volvo Cars' share price performed this year?
Volvo Cars' share price hit a record low and is down 54% year-to-date, impacted by tariffs and weaker EV demand.

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