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China's Chery expects overseas-manufactured vehicles to top 50% of exports, exec says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Chery expects overseas-manufactured vehicles to top 50% of exports, exec says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive China

Chery Anticipates Surge in Overseas-Made Vehicle Exports to 70% by 2030

Chery's Overseas Manufacturing and Export Strategy

WUHU, China, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chery expects more than half of the vehicles it exports to be made overseas by the end of this year, with the share rising to 60% next year and 70% by 2030, Executive Vice President Zhang Guibing said on Friday at an event.

Current Export Figures and Projections

• Zhang said overseas manufactured vehicles account for about 48% of its export volume this year

Future Growth Targets

• Chery expects the share to rise to 60% next year and 70% by 2030

Local Manufacturing Initiatives

• Zhang said the company is pursuing local manufacturing not only to sell vehicles but also to create jobs and "cooperate with local technologies"

Localization Efforts

• "Step by step, we are trying to localize production and rely mainly on local manufacturing," he told an event in Chery's headquarters in Wuhu

Chery's Role in the Global Auto Industry

• Chery, which sells the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, is one of several Chinese automakers disrupting the global auto industry with advanced technology and prices that legacy car companies have struggled to match

Technological Advancements and Market Impact

• The company said it will start building fast-charging and energy storage stations in countries including UK, Spain and Thailand from 2027 and will launch robotaxis first in UAE from next year

International Expansion Plans

• Fast-charging and energy storage stations to be built in the UK, Spain, and Thailand from 2027

• Launch of robotaxis in UAE starting next year

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Kevin Krolicki in Wuhu, Shi Bu in Beijing; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Overseas-made vehicles already comprise ~48% of Chery’s exports in 2026, rising to 60% in 2027 and aimed at 70% by 2030 (Zhang Guibing, Executive VP).
  • Localization helps not only exports but job creation and local technology cooperation—evidenced by its European JV in Barcelona and African acquisition in South Africa. (Reuters; AP)
  • Chery is building global charging and V2G infrastructure (20,000 stations by 2029), and moving into autonomous mobility with robotaxi cooperation in UAE, alongside automated parking and AI robotics programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Chery's vehicle exports are currently manufactured overseas?
About 48% of Chery's exported vehicles are currently manufactured overseas.
What are Chery's future targets for overseas-manufactured vehicle exports?
Chery aims for over 50% by the end of 2023, 60% in 2024, and 70% by 2030.
Why is Chery increasing local manufacturing overseas?
Chery is pursuing local manufacturing to create jobs, cooperate with local technologies, and better serve international markets.
Which countries will see Chery's infrastructure expansion?
Chery will build fast-charging and energy storage stations in the UK, Spain, and Thailand.
Where will Chery launch its robotaxi service first?
Chery plans to launch its robotaxi service first in the UAE starting next year.

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