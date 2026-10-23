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Greece passes social media ban for children under 15 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Greece passes social media ban for children under 15

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Regulation European Union

Greece Bans Social Media Use for Children Under 15 Starting 2027

New Legislation and Its Implications

Overview of the Ban

ATHENS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greece's parliament approved a bill on Friday that bans the use of social media platforms for children under 15 amid growing concerns over their impact on the health and safety of minors. 

Implementation Timeline

• The ban comes into force on January 1, 2027

International Context

Australia and France: Comparative Legislation

• Australia was the first country to pass legislation to curb the use of social media by minors, doing so last year. A similar law passed in France was struck down by the country's Constitutional Council in August

Government and EU Initiatives

Role of Greek Prime Minister

• Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media platforms have 2-1/2 months to devise a way to verify users' ages and protect their privacy

Collaboration with the European Union

• Greece is among seven European Union countries seeking an age verification solution with the European Commission

Support for Parents and Children

Addressing Health and Social Concerns

• Greece says it is standing by parents to help curb the "endless scrolling" that deprives children of sleep, concentration and time with their friends

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece will ban social media use for under‑15s, mandating platforms verify ages using privacy‑preserving tools like age tokens
  • Australia implemented a similar policy in December 2025, requiring platforms to bar under‑16s and face substantial fines for non‑compliance
  • France passed a comparable law for under‑15s in July 2026, but its Constitutional Council struck it down in August as disproportionate and infringing on freedoms

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Greece's social media ban for children under 15 take effect?
The social media ban for children under 15 in Greece takes effect on January 1, 2027.
Which country first passed a law restricting social media for minors?
Australia was the first country to pass legislation curbing the use of social media by minors.
What must social media platforms do to comply with the new Greek law?
Platforms have 2-1/2 months to devise user age verification systems and protect user privacy.
What is the main goal of Greece's new social media law for minors?
The law aims to protect minors' health and safety by limiting online exposure and supporting parents.
Is Greece working with other countries or bodies on age verification solutions?
Yes, Greece is working with seven EU countries and the European Commission on age verification.

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