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Eni to pay special dividend, lift buyback after strong third-quarter results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eni to pay special dividend, lift buyback after strong third-quarter results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Eni to Boost Special Dividend and Share Buyback After Strong Q3 Profit

Eni Reports Robust Third-Quarter Financial Results

Third-Quarter Profit Surges

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni will pay a €1.3 billion special dividend and slightly increase its share buyback programme after posting a third-quarter net profit that more than doubled from a year earlier, the energy group said on Friday.

Adjusted Net Profit Exceeds Expectations

The state-controlled company said its adjusted net profit in the July-September period was €2.8 billion, above a company-compiled analyst consensus of €2.48 billion and up from €1.25 billion a year earlier.

Guidance Raised for Cash Flow from Operations

Eni also raised its guidance for underlying cash flow from operations (CFFO) to €16.5 billion from a previous €15 billion.

Shareholder Returns Enhanced

"We are further raising the distribution by an extraordinary dividend of €0.46 per share to be paid in the fourth-quarter and increasing again the buyback to €3.8 bln, underscoring our continued commitment to sharing upside with shareholders," CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted net profit was €2.8 billion vs ~€1.25 billion a year earlier and above the €2.48 billion consensus (eni.com).
  • Eni will distribute a €1.3 billion extraordinary dividend (€0.46/share) and boost its share buyback to €3.8 billion as a result of the strong performance (eni.com).
  • The company raised its full-year underlying operating cash flow guidance to €16.5 billion (up from €15 billion), underscoring robust cash-generative momentum (eni.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Eni's special dividend for the third quarter?
Eni will pay a €1.3 billion special dividend, or €0.46 per share, in the fourth quarter.
What was Eni's net profit in the third quarter?
Eni posted a net profit of €2.8 billion for the third quarter.
Did Eni increase its share buyback programme?
Yes, Eni increased its share buyback programme to €3.8 billion.
What is Eni's updated cash flow from operations (CFFO) guidance?
Eni raised its CFFO guidance to €16.5 billion from the previous €15 billion.

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