GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Mastercard caps strong quarter for card giants as consumer spending holds up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mastercard caps strong quarter for card giants as consumer spending holds up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Mastercard Caps Strong Quarter for Payment Networks as Spending Endures Inflation

Mastercard's Performance Amid Economic Uncertainty

By Utkarsh Shetti and Pritam Biswas

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard on Thursday rounded out a strong quarter for payment networks with a profit beat, as consumer spending held up despite worries over still-high inflation and economic uncertainty.

Shares of the company rose more than 4% in afternoon trading, while rivals Visa and American Express were up about 2% each.

Consumer Spending Trends

A steady labor market and still-strong wage growth have helped cushion the squeeze from soaring gasoline prices due to the war in Iran and higher costs of living.

Impact of Gas Prices and Inflation

Some of the spending growth this year was driven by higher gas prices, Mastercard's newly appointed CFO Ling Hai told Reuters in an interview, while stressing that the short-term benefit on price could be hindered if inflation levels remained high.

Global Reach and Economic Insulation

Mastercard's payments network, like that of rival Visa, spans more than 200 countries and territories, helping insulate it from economic downturns as billions of consumers rely on its network for everyday purchases.

Spending Patterns Across Income Cohorts

Spending was growing across income cohorts, Hai added, as mass consumers were allocating more of their budget on essentials, while higher-income earners kept up discretionary purchases.

Credit Card Usage During Economic Slumps

Additionally, credit card usage often tends to rise during economic slumps as consumers lean on borrowing to offset financial shortfalls.

"Cash-strapped consumers might swipe their card to ride through the rougher times," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management.

Strong Quarter for Payment Networks

STRONG QUARTER FOR PAYMENT NETWORKS

The results follow earnings beats from Visa earlier this week and American Express, which caters to affluent customers, earlier in the month.

Executive Caution Amid Uncertainty

Still, card executives have remained cautious given the uncertain economic backdrop, as concerns over a pullback from inflation and a higher interest rate environment persist.

"We see resilience across the spending bands on our network. So we have seen stability in that sense. But in terms of like how strong for how long, and what the new normal is, I think that's just too hard to tell," Visa CEO Ryan McInerney told analysts on Tuesday.

Cross-Border Growth and Affluent Consumers

Cross-border growth numbers across Visa and Mastercard have remained steady, highlighting the strength of affluent consumers who are using their purchasing power to keep discretionary spend intact.

FIFA World Cup's Impact on Cross-Border Payments

The second half of the FIFA World Cup, which spanned from June 11 to July 19, has been a positive driver of cross-border payment metrics for card networks, buffering a hit to travel from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Cross-border volumes at Mastercard, a metric that tracks spending on cards outside the country they were issued in, jumped 11% in the quarter.

Stock Performance and Profit Results

Mastercard shares have gained about 7% so far in 2026, underperforming both the broader markets and its peer Visa. Still, the stock has been trading near record levels, closing Wednesday just 3.6% below its all-time high set on October 22.

It posted an overall adjusted profit of $5.31 per share, surpassing analysts' average estimate of $5.16 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Mastercard’s Q3 net revenue rose 14% to $9.8B, driven by 11% growth in payment‑network revenue and a 19% surge in value‑added services (marketscreener.com).
  • Cross‑border volumes gained 11%, signaling strength in international spending and travel, while gross dollar volume climbed 7% and switched transactions rose 9% (marketscreener.com).
  • Mastercard’s outperformance capped off strong results across major payment networks; Visa also reported 14% net revenue growth, while American Express posted 9% revenue growth, raised guidance, and planned a 5% workforce cut (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mastercard perform compared to analysts' expectations?
Mastercard posted an adjusted profit of $5.31 per share, surpassing the analysts' average estimate of $5.16 per share.
What factors supported Mastercard's strong quarter?
Consumer spending resilience, a steady labor market, and higher gas prices contributed to Mastercard's strong performance.
How is Mastercard insulated from economic downturns?
Mastercard’s global network across 200+ countries and reliance on daily consumer purchases help buffer it against downturns.
What role did cross-border transactions play in Mastercard's results?
Cross-border volumes jumped 11% in the quarter, aided by events like the FIFA World Cup and ongoing discretionary spending.
How did Mastercard stock perform this year?
Mastercard shares gained about 7% in 2026 and closed just 3.6% below their all-time high set in October.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Soy, rare earths and fuels: how Brazil vote impacts the global flow of resources

Analysis-Soy, rare earths and fuels: how Brazil vote impacts the global flow of resources

Image for Priced out: Milan's cost of living drives away teachers

Priced out: Milan's cost of living drives away teachers

Image for World's oldest bank fights for its future as Italian rival nears takeover

World's oldest bank fights for its future as Italian rival nears takeover

Image for Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent

Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent

Image for Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Image for Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO
TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO
Image for UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free
UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free
Image for Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns
Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns
Image for Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say
Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say
Image for ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say
ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say
Image for Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Image for ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
Image for Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Image for LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
Image for Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Image for Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
View All Finance Posts