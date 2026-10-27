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Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as global soda demand holds firm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as global soda demand holds firm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings

Coca-Cola Increases 2026 Profit Forecast on Robust Global Soda Demand, Outpacing Rivals

Strong Performance and Strategic Initiatives Drive Growth

Profit Forecast Raised Amid Resilient Demand

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast, betting on resilient demand for its zero-sugar sodas and pricier beverages such as fairlife milk to help offset higher input costs, particularly in North America.

Comparison with PepsiCo and Market Strategies

Volume Growth Versus Rivals

The company's strong volume growth this year across its trademark sodas and other beverage brands contrast with rival PepsiCo's struggles with weak snack demand in the United States.

Consumer-Focused Product Offerings

Coca-Cola has sought to win over increasingly selective consumers with smaller, cheaper packs in the United States alongside pricier offerings such as Coca-Cola Cherry Float and new Topo Chico and fairlife varieties.

Regional and Global Performance

International Market Contributions

Growth in India, China, Mexico and Brazil helped global unit case volumes rise about 5% in the three months ended Oct. 2, the company said. North American volumes were flat.

Updated Earnings Outlook

Coca-Cola now expects comparable currency-neutral earnings per share to grow at least 9% in 2026, up from its previous forecast of 7% to 8%.

Challenges and Financial Highlights

Rising Input and Packaging Costs

The company, however, is grappling with higher packaging costs as the US war in Iran pushes up commodity prices. Coca-Cola said in July that aluminum and PET costs had risen more than expected this year.

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations

Third-quarter revenue rose 7.4% to $13.38 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $12.92 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share also topped estimates of 88 cents.

Stock Performance Amid Market Volatility

Coca-Cola's shares pared gains and were marginally lower in premarket trading. The stock has jumped about 33% in 2026 and is on track for a third straight year of gains despite broader weakness in consumer spending and market volatility stemming from the war in Iran.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Forecast boost driven by strong global volume growth (~5% unit case increase led by India, China, Mexico, Brazil) even as North America remains flat (zacks.com)
  • Input‑cost headwinds rising due to commodity pressures tied to geopolitical tensions, notably packaging through Iran‑related effects (investors.coca-colacompany.com)
  • Revenue and EPS beat in Q3: revenue up 7.4% ($13.38B vs est. $12.92B), adjusted EPS $0.91 vs est. $0.88; shares modestly pulled back in pre‑market, but stock remains up ~33% YTD (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Coca-Cola perform compared to PepsiCo?
Coca-Cola saw strong volume growth in its trademark sodas, while PepsiCo struggled with weaker snack demand in the United States.
What factors helped offset Coca-Cola's higher input costs?
Coca-Cola offset higher input costs with high demand for zero-sugar sodas, pricier beverages, and smaller, cheaper packaging options.
How did Coca-Cola's revenue and earnings perform in the third quarter?
Coca-Cola's Q3 revenue rose 7.4% to $13.38 billion and adjusted earnings per share reached 91 cents, both beating analyst estimates.
What impact did market volatility and commodity prices have on Coca-Cola?
Rising commodity prices, especially aluminum and PET, increased costs, while market volatility from the US war in Iran affected consumer spending.

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