Carlsberg Reports Lower Than Expected H1 Profit, Updates 2024 Outlook
Carlsberg’s First-Half 2024 Financial Performance
By Emma Rumney
Operating Profit Results
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported first-half operating profit of 7.45 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion) on Wednesday, behind analyst expectations for 7.55 billion crowns, and narrowed the range of its full-year profit guidance to the upper end.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 6.4515 Danish crowns)
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Joe Bavier)