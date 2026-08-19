GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Brewer Carlsberg misses half-year profit estimate, narrows full-year forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Brewer Carlsberg misses half-year profit estimate, narrows full-year forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Earnings Breweries

Carlsberg Reports Lower Than Expected H1 Profit, Updates 2024 Outlook

Carlsberg’s First-Half 2024 Financial Performance

By Emma Rumney

Operating Profit Results

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported first-half operating profit of 7.45 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion) on Wednesday, behind analyst expectations for 7.55 billion crowns, and narrowed the range of its full-year profit guidance to the upper end.  

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.4515 Danish crowns)

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 operating profit of DKK 7.45 billion (~USD 1.15 billion) fell short of analyst expectations of DKK 7.55 billion (investing.com).
  • Carlsberg tightened its full-year organic operating profit growth guidance to the upper end of its prior range (3–5 %) (investing.com).
  • Despite the miss, management remains cautiously optimistic, having previously set a conservative outlook of 2–6 % growth for 2026 amid subdued consumer demand (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Carlsberg's first-half operating profit in 2024?
Carlsberg reported a first-half operating profit of 7.45 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion) in 2024.
Did Carlsberg meet analyst expectations for H1 profit?
No, Carlsberg's reported profit was slightly below analyst expectations of 7.55 billion Danish crowns.
Who reported on Carlsberg's half-year earnings?
The article was reported by Emma Rumney and edited by Joe Bavier.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swiss plumbing materials supplier Geberit beats Q2 forecasts

Swiss plumbing materials supplier Geberit beats Q2 forecasts

Image for UK inflation picks up to 2.9% year-on-year in July

UK inflation picks up to 2.9% year-on-year in July

Image for As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming

As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming

Image for Bond selloff slows but stocks sink

Bond selloff slows but stocks sink

Image for Straumann posts H1 sales in line with estimates, maintains outlook

Straumann posts H1 sales in line with estimates, maintains outlook

Image for Dollar hovers near multi-month lows as Treasury yields slip; Fed minutes awaited

Dollar hovers near multi-month lows as Treasury yields slip; Fed minutes awaited

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for As Europe rearms, Italy's fragmented space sector faces a scale test
As Europe rearms, Italy's fragmented space sector faces a scale test
Image for Bank of England to hold rates for remainder of year despite inflation risks 
Bank of England to hold rates for remainder of year despite inflation risks 
Image for Oil extends climb on prolonged Hormuz export uncertainty
Oil extends climb on prolonged Hormuz export uncertainty
Image for Morning Bid: Dancing robots, dumping bonds
Morning Bid: Dancing robots, dumping bonds
Image for Analysis-Investors set sights on Swiss franc for popular carry trades after yen intervention
Analysis-Investors set sights on Swiss franc for popular carry trades after yen intervention
Image for Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists
Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists
Image for UK's Burnham tells Times No 10 North to take economic growth role from Treasury
UK's Burnham tells Times No 10 North to take economic growth role from Treasury
Image for Climate change is driving record heat in Europe's seas, scientists say
Climate change is driving record heat in Europe's seas, scientists say
Image for Meta rejects claims it sought to hook children to Facebook, Instagram as landmark trial begins
Meta rejects claims it sought to hook children to Facebook, Instagram as landmark trial begins
Image for UK employers raise pay by least in 10 months, Brightmine says
UK employers raise pay by least in 10 months, Brightmine says
Image for Global bond markets put governments on notice over fiscal, inflation risks
Global bond markets put governments on notice over fiscal, inflation risks
Image for Trading Day: Bonds slam stocks
Trading Day: Bonds slam stocks
View All Finance Posts