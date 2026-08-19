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Aftershocks rattle Spain's Granada overnight - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aftershocks rattle Spain's Granada overnight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Granada Experiences Multiple Earthquakes, Prompting Precautionary Closures

Overview of Recent Seismic Activity in Granada

Series of Earthquakes and Initial Impact

MADRID, Aug 19 (Reuters) - At least 10 earthquakes struck Granada in southern Spain overnight, authorities said on Wednesday, continuing seismic activity that began in the region five days ago and has caused light injuries and damage to buildings.

Precautionary Measures and Public Response

Many shops, churches and museums were closed while the local government shuttered offices as a precaution. Local media reported that some residents fled to the coast while others opted to stay outdoors for fear of structures collapsing. 

Details of the Strongest Quake and Aftershocks

The strongest quake of the sequence was of magnitude 3.4 at 10.35 p.m. on Tuesday, with its epicentre in Ogijares, 7 km (4 miles) south of Granada city, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN). 

It was followed by nine tremors between 1.5 and 2.5 magnitude and dozens of smaller aftershocks.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Assessment

Health services said they treated 14 cases — mostly panic or anxiety attacks — and more than 500 calls were made to emergency services. About 600 people were evacuated from apartment blocks that required inspection, Andalusian official Antonio Sanz told reporters on Tuesday.  

"There's clearly no imminent danger and the public hasn't been at risk," Sanz said, adding that it was still impossible to determine the full extent of the damage, though preliminary assessments suggested it was limited to cornices and facades rather than serious structural issues.

Personal Accounts from Residents

Paqui Valero, a resident of Albolote on Granada's outskirts, told local newspaper Ideal that she and her partner abandoned work to drive south with their two children on a jammed highway. 

"I felt a lot of panic," she said.

(Reporting by David LatonaEditing by Aislinn Laing and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Magnitude‑3.4 quake hit Ogíjares at 10:35 p.m. on Aug 18, with several smaller aftershocks overnight up to magnitude ~1.8. (cadenaser.com)
  • Local authorities elevated emergency response to phase 1, closed public sites (e.g., Catedral) while reopening the Alhambra, and plan structural inspections. (cadenaser.com)
  • Seismologists warn the activity may represent a seismic swarm similar to past episodes, such as in 1979. (cadenaser.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many earthquakes struck Granada overnight?
At least 10 earthquakes hit Granada overnight, with the strongest being a magnitude 3.4 tremor.
What damage did the Granada earthquakes cause?
The earthquakes led to light injuries, damage to building facades, and temporary closures of shops, churches, museums, and government offices.
Were there any injuries reported in Granada?
Health services treated 14 cases, mostly panic or anxiety attacks, but no serious physical injuries were reported.
Did residents evacuate due to the earthquakes?
Around 600 people were evacuated from apartments for inspection; some residents fled to the coast or stayed outdoors.
Is there currently a risk to the public in Granada?
Officials stated there is no imminent danger and the full extent of damage appears limited to superficial building issues.

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