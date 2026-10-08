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Headlines

Bordeaux police station attacked by arsonists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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headlines Crime France

French Police Open Probe After Bordeaux Police Station Attacked by Arsonists

Details of the Bordeaux Police Station Arson Attack

Incident Overview

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French authorities opened a criminal investigation after a police station in the Capucins district of Bordeaux was attacked by arsonists on Thursday, the Ministry of Justice and the Bordeaux prosecutor's department said in a joint statement.

Method of Attack

Their statement said a group of masked individuals had set fire to dustbins outside the police station's main entrance.

Impact and Response

The fire had spread to the rest of the building, before later being brought under control, and three police officials had to use an emergency exit to escape the flames.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • A criminal investigation has been opened by French authorities following the arson attack on the Bordeaux Capucins police station.
  • Masked individuals set fire to waste bins that spread to the station entrance, prompting three police officers to evacuate through an emergency exit.
  • The incident occurred on October 8, 2026, and underscores heightened security pressures in the Capucins area, a zone already subject to intensified police operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Bordeaux police station?
Masked individuals set fire to dustbins outside the police station, which spread to the building.
Where did the arson attack occur?
The attack took place at a police station in the Capucins district of Bordeaux, France.
Were there any injuries reported from the attack?
No injuries were reported, but three police officials escaped using the emergency exit.
What actions have authorities taken after the attack?
French authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the arson attack.
How was the fire at the Bordeaux police station extinguished?
The fire was brought under control after spreading from the dustbins to the building.

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