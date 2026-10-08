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Venezuela's Maduro, wife Flores tortured opponents to stay in power, US prosecutors say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Venezuela's Maduro, wife Flores tortured opponents to stay in power, US prosecutors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Venezuela’s Maduro, Wife Face US Torture Charges Linked to Political Oppression

US Charges and Legal Proceedings Against Maduro and Flores

By Luc Cohen

New Criminal Charges and Background

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores both were hit with an additional US criminal charge on Thursday stemming from accusations they tortured political opponents and American citizens to retain their grip on power in the South American country.

Separately, US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who is overseeing the case, denied a request by Flores to be released from jail ahead of trial due to health reasons. 

Details of the Indictment

Maduro and Flores were charged with an additional count of conspiracy to commit torture in addition to the drug trafficking charges they previously faced, according to a superseding indictment filed in Manhattan federal court. Maduro and Flores would face a mandatory-minimum 50 years in prison if convicted.

Flores, 69, and Maduro, 63, were captured by the US military on January 3 in their Caracas home and brought to New York to face the drug charges. Venezuela has since boosted cooperation with the US under the leadership of Maduro's former Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. 

US-Venezuela Relations and Human Rights Accusations

Relations between the United States and oil-rich Venezuela were tense during the socialist Maduro's 13 years in power. US officials and human rights groups have long accused Venezuelan officials of torturing detainees, but Thursday's indictment marked the first time Maduro faced criminal charges over the allegations.  

Specific Allegations of Torture

In one instance, prosecutors said Maduro in 2013 ordered the arrest of a Venezuelan military officer he suspected of planning a coup. 

Members of Venezuela's military counterintelligence directorate then interrogated the officer while shocking the individual with a live electric wire around 20 times and hung the individual by the hands and feet for several minutes at a time, prosecutors said. 

In 2022, an American citizen detained while entering Venezuela was accused of conspiring to assassinate Maduro and was tortured by military counterintelligence officers through beatings and shocks to the person's arms, legs and genitals, according to the indictment. 

Justice Department Investigation and Legal Responses

Since their capture and arrest, the US Justice Department "has been working to uncover the extent of their alleged crimes against the people of Venezuela and of the United States," US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a social media post. 

Maduro's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Court Proceedings and Flores’ Bail Denial

Flores’ Bail Request and Health Concerns

During the court hearing on Thursday over Flores' push to be released from jail, her lawyer Mark Donnelly said he had not had time to review the new charges with Flores. Flores was not asked to enter a plea. 

Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the drug charges and have been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since their capture. Their trial is scheduled for June 1, 2027.

Flores Denied Release from Jail

FLORES DENIED RELEASE FROM JAIL

Flores' lawyers had argued their client needs a cardiac procedure and wants to recover in a more comfortable environment. The lawyers proposed moving her to a residence in the New York City area with round-the-clock private security, and said she is not a danger to the community. 

In denying the motion for bail, Hellerstein decided the evidence against Flores appeared strong. The judge also said Flores, who wore a dark prison t-shirt and a headset to listen to a simultaneous Spanish translation of the proceedings, appeared to be relatively healthy.

"For whatever it's worth, her appearance today is no worse and perhaps a little better than when I first met with her on her arraignment," Hellerstein said, referring to her first appearance in court on January 5. 

"She was still bandaged up from the military invasion," Hellerstein said. 

Prosecutors in the Manhattan US Attorney's Office opposed Flores' release. They said Flores has received adequate medical care at the detention center, and if released poses an "extreme" risk of flight and danger to the public, including possible witness intimidation.

Hellerstein's bail denial will not affect Flores' trial or potential punishment.

Flores’ Political Background and Corruption Allegations

Flores was Venezuela's attorney general and led its National Assembly before becoming first lady. US prosecutors say she took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a large drug trafficker. 

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • Maduro and Flores now face a new U.S. criminal charge—conspiracy to commit torture—added to existing drug‑trafficking indictments, carrying mandatory minimum sentences and sparking global attention. (Sources: Reuters, AP)
  • Prosecutors allege that under Maduro’s orders, detainees—including a Venezuelan officer in 2013 and an American in 2022—were subjected to electric shocks, beatings, suspension by limbs, and other brutal methods. (Sources: Reuters, Axios)
  • At a hearing in Manhattan, Judge Alvin Hellerstein denied Flores’s request to be released on bail despite health concerns, citing strong evidence and risk factors; Flores has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, and trial is set for June 1, 2027. (Sources: Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

What new charges are Maduro and Cilia Flores facing in the US?
Maduro and Flores are facing an additional US charge of conspiracy to commit torture, along with previous drug trafficking charges.
Why was Cilia Flores denied release from jail before trial?
A judge denied Flores' request for bail, citing strong evidence against her and risk of flight or witness intimidation.
What specific torture allegations are included in the indictment?
Prosecutors allege victims suffered electric shocks and physical suspensions; one US citizen was beaten and shocked while detained.
When is the trial for Maduro and Flores scheduled?
The trial is set to begin on June 1, 2027, in Manhattan federal court.
How have US-Venezuela relations evolved amid these charges?
Relations remain tense, though Venezuela has increased cooperation with the US under Delcy Rodriguez since the arrests.

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