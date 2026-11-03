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Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Tesla China-Made Electric Vehicle Sales Up 10.3% Year-on-Year in October

Overview of Tesla's October Sales Performance

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales grew at a faster annual pace in October, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

Year-on-Year and Monthly Sales Figures

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at its Shanghai plant, including exports to Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada, rose 10.3% year-on-year to 67,829 units in October, the data showed. That was up from a 5% y/y rise in September and marked a 12th straight month of annual growth.

Monthly Comparison

However, on a monthly basis, sales fell 28.9% from September.   

Regional Highlights and Export Markets

European Market Performance

• Registrations of new Tesla vehicles surged across several European markets in October, extending a rebound in its regional sales.

South Korea Market Share

• Tesla led imported car sales in South Korea, a market that accounted for one fifth of the exports of Shanghai-made Tesla vehicles in the first nine months.

Financial Developments and Strategic Moves

Capital Expenditure and Cash Flow

• Tesla lowered its annual capital expenditure outlook by a fifth and surprised investors with positive third-quarter free cash flow, as spending on its AI and robotics push came in well below analysts' expectations.

Potential Mega-Merger with SpaceX

• A potential mega-merger between Elon Musk's EV maker and SpaceX will likely encounter regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Pacific, with concerns over national security and the transfer of data and technology presenting a major obstacle.

Regulatory and Security Concerns

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Liz Lee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Year‑on‑year growth accelerated—from 5% in September to 10.3% in October—extending a 12‑month streak of gains. (marketscreener.com)
  • On a monthly basis, China‑made EV deliveries fell sharply (–28.9% from September), suggesting volatile near‑term demand. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Tesla’s lower capex guidance—cutting 2026 spending by one‑fifth to about $20 billion—and surprise positive Q3 free cash flow reflect a shift towards capital discipline, amid investor scrutiny of its AI and robotics investments. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's China-made EV sales increase in October?
Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 10.3% year-on-year in October, reaching 67,829 units according to the China Passenger Car Association.
Which Tesla models contributed to the October sales growth?
The growth was driven by Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at Tesla's Shanghai plant.
In which regions were Tesla's China-made vehicles exported?
Exports included Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada.
How did Tesla's sales in South Korea perform?
Tesla led imported car sales in South Korea, with the market accounting for one fifth of Shanghai-made Tesla vehicle exports in the first nine months.
What financial update did Tesla announce in the third quarter?
Tesla lowered its annual capital expenditure outlook by a fifth and reported positive third-quarter free cash flow due to lower-than-expected spending on AI and robotics.

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