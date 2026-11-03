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German retail industry sees higher real growth this year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German retail industry sees higher real growth this year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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German Retail Sector Forecasts 1% Real Growth Amid Stable Christmas Sales

Outlook and Expectations for German Retail in 2024

Retailers Anticipate Growth Despite Economic Pressures

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's retailers expect real-term revenue to rise by 1% this year, industry association HDE said on Tuesday, as stable Christmas spending is expected to offset pressure from higher energy prices.

Christmas Sales Remain Resilient

"There are signs that Christmas may be able to defy the crisis," HDE President Alexander von Preen said in a statement.

Revised Revenue Growth Projections

HDE earlier this year expected revenue to grow by 0.5% in real terms.

Nominal vs. Real Revenue Growth

When not adjusted for inflation, the lobby group confirmed its outlook for 2% revenue growth to €697 billion ($780 billion)this year.

($1 = €0.8937)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The HDE raised its forecast for real revenue growth in 2026 to 1% (previously 0.5%), citing steady holiday spending amid cost pressures.
  • Nominal revenue growth remains at 2%, translating to approximately €697 billion in total annual sales.
  • Despite consumer pessimism—driven by high energy costs and weak sentiment—retailers are banking on a resilient Christmas season to support performance.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What growth rate is expected for the German retail industry in real terms?
The German retail industry expects a 1% rise in real-term revenue for 2024.
How is Christmas spending influencing German retail growth?
Stable Christmas spending is expected to offset the pressure from higher energy prices, supporting retail growth.
Who provided the analysis of the German retail industry's growth outlook?
The industry association HDE (Handelsverband Deutschland) provided the growth outlook.
What factors are impacting the German retail industry's revenue projections?
Energy prices and consumer spending, particularly during Christmas, are key factors impacting revenue projections.

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