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UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation

UK Regulator Cautions Car Finance Firms on Compensation Redress Offers

FCA Issues Guidance and Industry Response to Car Finance Mis-Selling Scandal

FCA's Warning to Motor Finance Lenders

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog on Tuesday warned motor finance lenders against offering motorists compensation for mis-sold car finance that did not meet the terms of its partly-suspended £9.1 billion ($12.2 billion) compensation scheme.

Barclays' Response and Settlement Offers

Minimum Expectations for Redress Offers

The Financial Conduct Authority set out "minimum expectations" for redress offers as Barclays became the first UK bank to announce "full and fair" settlement offers to a pool of customers, hoping to start drawing a line under what has been dubbed one of Britain's costliest financial mis-selling scandals.

Calculation Methodology for Early Settlement Offers

"Early settlement offers will be calculated using the FCA's motor finance redress scheme methodology, reflecting the individual circumstances of each loan agreement," the bank said.

Customer Communication and Offer Details

Some Barclays Partner Finance customers, whose complaints about motor finance commissions had been acknowledged on or before October 1, 2026, would be contacted in the coming weeks and would receive clear information about how their offer had been calculated and what acceptance would mean, Barclays said.

Industry Impact and Ongoing Legal Challenges

Scope of the Mis-Selling Scandal

The 17-year mis-selling scandal has weighed on an industry that includes Lloyds, Close Brothers and the finance arms of vehicle manufacturers.

Suspension of Redress Scheme and Early Settlement Discussions

The FCA, whose planned redress scheme has been partly suspended ahead of legal challenges expected to be heard next February, said in June that car finance companies in Britain were discussing drawing a line under the scandal by offering to settle some liabilities early.

FCA's Emphasis on Fair Compensation

But the watchdog emphasised on Tuesday that lenders should be able to demonstrate that any voluntary compensation offers reflected at least the maximum redress that would have been available under its scheme.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Louise Heavens and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • FCA insists voluntary redress offers must meet at least the scheme’s maximum compensation levels, setting clear “minimum expectations”. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • Barclays is the first bank to move, contacting customers with complaints acknowledged by October 1, 2026, using the FCA’s methodology for calculating settlement offers. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • The FCA’s motor finance compensation scheme, launched for agreements between April 2007 and November 2024, is partly suspended ahead of legal challenges set for early 2027 — but voluntary offers are encouraged and must not be “low-ball.” (fca.org.uk)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the FCA warned car finance firms in the UK?
The FCA cautioned against lenders offering inadequate compensation for mis-sold car finance, insisting on 'minimum expectations' for redress.
Which UK bank is first to announce settlement offers?
Barclays is the first UK bank to offer compensation to affected car finance customers using the FCA's redress scheme methodology.
Who is eligible for Barclays' compensation offers?
Barclays Partner Finance customers whose complaints about motor finance commissions were acknowledged on or before October 1, 2026, are eligible.
What is the total estimated compensation involved?
The FCA's compensation scheme for mis-sold car finance is valued at £9.1 billion ($12.2 billion).
Why has the planned FCA redress scheme been partly suspended?
The scheme is partly suspended due to anticipated legal challenges that are scheduled to be heard in February next year.

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