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Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Saudi PIF Raises $3 Billion from Italy’s SACE to Diversify Funding Plans

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Secures Major Funding Deal with Italy’s SACE

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF has raised $3 billion from dual-tranche credit facilities guaranteed by Italy’s export credit agency, the two firms said on Tuesday, as the PIF diversifies funding amid ambitious investment plans.

New Opportunities for Saudi-Italian Cooperation

"The transaction will further expand trade and create new cooperation opportunities within PIF’s ecosystem to procure goods and services from Italian suppliers," the more than $900 billion fund and Italy's SACE said in a joint statement.

PIF’s Role in Saudi Economic Transformation

The PIF is the vehicle spearheading Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic transformation plan to cut dependence on oil revenue by investing hundreds of billions of dollars in sectors including tourism and technology. It has been exploring different avenues to fund the plan including debt markets.

Details of the Credit Facilities

The credit facilities comprise a $1.78 billion tranche and a €1.04 billion ($1.16 billion) green tranche and build on a memorandum of understanding signed with SACE last year.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The $3 billion package comprises a $1.78 billion conventional tranche plus a €1.04 billion (about $1.16 billion) green tranche, boosting PIF’s flexible, sustainability‑linked financing under an earlier MoU with SACE (sace.it)
  • This deal builds on PIF’s broader funding diversification strategy, including MoUs with SACE, IFC and MIGA totaling up to $9.5 billion, securing access to export credit, guarantees, and global capital cushions for Vision 2030 investments (annualreport.pif.gov.sa)
  • For SACE, the operation reinforces its role in funding Saudi giga‑projects and supporting Italian exporters via green and untied instruments; SACE’s global portfolio reaches ~€270 billion across 200 markets, and it recently launched its 2026‑2028 strategic plan (SACE50) to bolster green, export and advisory offerings (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Saudi PIF raise from the credit facilities?
Saudi PIF raised $3 billion from dual-tranche credit facilities backed by Italy’s export credit agency.
Who provided the guarantee for the credit facilities?
The credit facilities are guaranteed by Italy’s export credit agency, SACE.
What is the purpose of the funds raised by PIF?
The funds will help diversify funding and support Saudi Arabia’s investment in sectors like tourism and technology.
What are the components of the credit facilities?
The credit facilities comprise a $1.78 billion tranche and a €1.04 billion ($1.16 billion) green tranche.
How will this transaction impact Saudi-Italian trade?
It will expand trade and cooperation by facilitating the procurement of goods and services from Italian suppliers.

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