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Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB Eurozone

Euro Countries Set Deadline to Nominate ECB Presidency Candidates

ECB Presidential Nomination Process and Timeline

Nomination Deadline and Procedure

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Countries that use the euro have been asked to name their candidates to become the next president of the European Central Bank by November 6, a spokesperson for the euro group said on Tuesday.

Consideration of Nominations

Finance ministers from the euro countries will consider the nominations at a meeting on November 9.

Background on ECB Presidency Transition

• ECB President Christine Lagarde said last week she would step down in February, eight months before her term was due to expire

• Her successor will be appointed by EU countries, based on a recommendation by the countries that use the euro

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro area governments have a tight deadline—nominations due by November 6, selection discussed November 9.
  • Christine Lagarde’s early departure (February 7, 2027) accelerates the succession process—her term was set to end October 2027.
  • Front‑runners for the ECB presidency include Klaas Knot, Pablo Hernández de Cos and Joachim Nagel, amid a broader reshuffle of the ECB’s executive board.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the deadline for euro countries to nominate ECB president candidates?
Euro countries have been asked to name their candidates by November 6.
When will finance ministers consider the ECB presidency nominations?
Finance ministers will review the nominations at a meeting on November 9.
Why is there a need for a new ECB president?
Current ECB President Christine Lagarde announced she would step down in February, eight months before her term ends.
Who appoints the next ECB president?
EU countries appoint the next ECB president, based on a recommendation from euro-using countries.
Who are some key figures related to the ECB presidency change?
Christine Lagarde is stepping down, and the nomination process will involve the euro group and finance ministers.

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