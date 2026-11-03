GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Finance

Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets

Germany’s Chancellor Merz Targets Further Reductions in Air Traffic Tax

Chancellor Merz’s Stance on Air Traffic Tax Reduction

Background and Recent Developments

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to further reduce the air traffic tax in Germany, he said at a business event on Tuesday.

Coalition Decision and Future Plans

• Merz pointed to his coalition's decision to reverse the increase in the tax with effect from July 1.

Potential Abolition of the Tax

• “The second part must follow,” said Merz in response to a question as to whether the air passenger tax could be abolished altogether.

Economic and Industry Implications

• “We are not doing ourselves any favours with this levy, because air traffic in Germany is being diverted to locations outside the Federal Republic of Germany,” Merz added.

• “I would like us to rectify this,” Merz added, without giving details.

• This would have implications for the federal budget.

Industry Reaction

• The aviation industry has long lamented high costs in Germany, including taxes and fees.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz confirmed the coalition’s July 1 tax reversal and indicated further reductions could follow to improve Germany’s aviation competitiveness.
  • In 2025, Germany collected €2.1 billion in air traffic tax from 84 million passengers, with current rates ranging from €15.53 to €70.83 depending on flight distance.
  • The July 1, 2026 cuts restored pre‑May 2024 rates (short‑haul: €13.03; medium‑haul: €33.01; long‑haul: €59.43), reducing costs by up to €11.40 per passenger, though industry urges deeper reforms to address high location costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has Chancellor Merz proposed for the air traffic tax?
Chancellor Merz has suggested further reductions in Germany's air traffic tax and possibly abolishing it in the future.
Why does Merz want to cut the air traffic tax?
Merz believes the levy is causing air traffic to shift outside Germany and wants to rectify this situation.
When is the reversal of the air traffic tax increase effective?
The reversal takes effect from July 1.
What concerns does the aviation industry have regarding German taxes?
The aviation industry has long complained about high costs in Germany, including taxes and fees.
Will there be direct impacts on the federal budget?
Further reductions or abolition of the air traffic tax could have implications for Germany's federal budget.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists

Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists

Image for Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency

Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency

Image for German retail industry sees higher real growth this year

German retail industry sees higher real growth this year

Image for Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Image for UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

Image for Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Image for Lonza to buy five US sites from Merck KGaA
Lonza to buy five US sites from Merck KGaA
Image for Clariant lags core profit forecast as Iran war weighs, but says the hit is easing
Clariant lags core profit forecast as Iran war weighs, but says the hit is easing
Image for ECB's Machado warns against softer capital requirements for banks
ECB's Machado warns against softer capital requirements for banks
Image for UK supermarket Asda names former Morrisons boss David Potts as CEO
UK supermarket Asda names former Morrisons boss David Potts as CEO
Image for Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens
Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens
Image for Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook
Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook
Image for Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl
Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl
Image for TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading
TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading
Image for Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion
Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion
Image for Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK
Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK
Image for British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand
British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand
View All Finance Posts