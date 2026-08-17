Apple Set to Amend App Data Consent Rules After German Authority Probe

Apple Faces Regulatory Changes Following German Competition Authority Investigation

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Apple will change rules governing how app developers can use personal data for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads, Germany's competition authority said on Monday, closing a years-long investigation.

Findings of the Federal Cartel Office

The Federal Cartel Office found that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework gave its own apps more favourable consent prompts than those of third-party developers, potentially breaching competition rules.

Implementation Timeline and Oversight

• Apple has four months to implement the changes after the decision is served. Commitments run for seven years and will be monitored by a trustee.

Key Commitments and Consent Pop-up Changes

• Under the commitments, consent pop-ups for third-party apps must be redesigned to remove discouraging language and symbols, and made visually and linguistically neutral.

Flexibility for Third-Party App Publishers

• Third-party app publishers will also gain more flexibility to combine Apple's required consent request with separate data-protection consent prompts.

Apple's Response and Scope of Changes

• Apple said the changes would apply in almost all European Union countries and that it had adapted the text and design of the consent prompt at the authority's request.

Industry Impact and Previous Penalties

Implications for App Developers and Advertisers

• Developers of third-party apps, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, aim for accurate user data so that targeted adverts can be displayed on devices. These generate more revenue than broader campaigns.

Fines Imposed by Other European Regulators

• France and Italy have already fined Apple €150 million and €98.6 million, respectively, over the ATT framework.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Hakan Ersen, writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams)