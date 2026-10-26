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Finance

UK's Man Group deepens Meiji Yasuda tie-up with $1.28 billion commitment, potential 5% stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Man Group Expands Meiji Yasuda Partnership With $1.28B, 5% Stake Option

Details of the Man Group and Meiji Yasuda Partnership Expansion

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group expanded its partnership with Japan's Meiji Yasuda on Monday, with the Japanese insurer committing 200 billion yen ($1.28 billion) to Man Group's private-credit focussed investment strategies and weigh buying a 5% equity stake in the alternative asset manager. 

Key Points of the Expanded Partnership

Here are some details:

  • Growth of Private Credit Platform

    The expanded partnership builds on a partnership announced in February 2025 as Man Group aims to grow its private credit platform and serve large insurance clients globally

  • Meiji Yasuda's Investment Focus

    Meiji Yasuda's investment in Man Group's investment strategies will span over three years, with particular focus on private credit

  • Potential Equity Stake Acquisition

    Acquisition Method

    The potential 5% equity stake would be acquired through open-market purchases with no new shares issued by Man Group

  • Product Co-Development for Japanese Market

    The two firms will co-develop products for the Japanese market, with Man Group becoming a preferred asset management partner

  • Share Acquisition Terms

    Lock-up Period and Ownership Cap

    Any acquisition of Man Group's shares by Meiji Yasuda would be subject to a three-year lock-up period, a 19.99% ownership cap and orderly market arrangements for future disposals

Additional Information

($1 = 156.8100 yen)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Meiji Yasuda expands its original 2025 tie‑up by committing ¥200 billion (~$1.28 billion) to Man Group’s private‑credit platform over three years (man.com)
  • Potential 5 % equity stake to be acquired in the open market, with a three‑year lock‑up, a 19.99 % cap and orderly market disposal safeguards (man.com)
  • This move aligns with Meiji Yasuda’s broader ¥600 billion strategy into private assets through FY 2027, demonstrating growing insurer interest in private credit despite sector warnings (japantimes.co.jp)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Meiji Yasuda's commitment to Man Group?
Meiji Yasuda has committed 200 billion yen ($1.28 billion) to Man Group’s private-credit focused investment strategies.
What equity stake might Meiji Yasuda acquire in Man Group?
Meiji Yasuda is considering acquiring a potential 5% equity stake in Man Group through open-market purchases.
Will Man Group issue new shares for Meiji Yasuda's stake?
No, any 5% equity stake acquired by Meiji Yasuda will be through open-market purchases, with no new shares issued.
What is the duration of Meiji Yasuda’s investment in Man Group’s strategies?
Meiji Yasuda’s investment in Man Group’s strategies will span over three years.
What are the conditions tied to Meiji Yasuda's potential stake?
Any share acquisition by Meiji Yasuda will be subject to a three-year lock-up, a 19.99% ownership cap, and orderly market arrangements.

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