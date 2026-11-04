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AbbVie expands Oxford R&D facility as part of £120 million-plus investment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AbbVie expands Oxford R&D facility as part of £120 million-plus investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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AbbVie Expands Oxford R&D Facility With Over £120 Million Investment

AbbVie's Major Investment in UK Research and Development

Nov 4 (Reuters) - AbbVie has expanded its UK research and development facility in Oxford as part of a more than £120 million ($161 million) investment, the US drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The investment comes a few months after the US and Britain finalised an agreement aimed at increasing UK medicine prices in line with President Donald Trump's new US pricing policies.

Key Details of the Oxford Facility Expansion

Here are more details:

Expansion and Research Capabilities

• The new 12,000-square-foot site, known as AbbVie Oxford, will broaden its research capabilities across immunology, neuroscience and oncology

Acquisition and Technological Advancements

• The facility builds on capabilities gained through the 2022 acquisition of Oxford-based biotechnology company DJS Antibodies

Focus Areas and Research Goals

• The investment will support research focused on identifying new disease targets and combination therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need

Collaborations and Partnerships

• AbbVie works with more than 100 universities and research organisations in the UK each year and is expanding collaborations with academic institutions, including the University of Oxford

University of Oxford Collaboration

• One collaboration with the University of Oxford is studying how patients with certain inflammatory diseases respond to treatments over the course of their illness, aiming to help guide future drug development

AbbVie's UK Operations

• AbbVie employs more than 1,100 people across its UK operations in Oxford, Maidenhead and Marlow

Financial Context

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The new AbbVie Oxford site will extend research into immunology, neuroscience and oncology, leveraging the 2022 DJS Antibodies acquisition to deepen human reverse translation and antibody platform capabilities (abbvie.com).
  • AbbVie employs approximately 1,100–1,200 people across its UK operations and continues to broaden collaborations with universities, notably the University of Oxford, including studies on patient inflammatory disease responses (abbvie.co.uk).
  • The expansion is part of AbbVie’s larger strategic R&D investments, with global R&D spend reaching $10.8 billion in 2024 and a pipeline spanning immunology, oncology and neuroscience, backed by advanced technologies such as AI and next‑generation labs (abbvie.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of AbbVie’s investment in Oxford?
AbbVie's investment in Oxford aims to expand its UK research and development facility, focusing on advancing research in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.
How much has AbbVie invested in its Oxford facility?
AbbVie has committed over £120 million ($161 million) to expand the Oxford R&D site.
What research areas will AbbVie Oxford focus on?
AbbVie Oxford will focus on research in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, particularly identifying new disease targets and combination therapies.
How is AbbVie collaborating with UK academic institutions?
AbbVie collaborates with over 100 universities and research organizations in the UK each year, including an ongoing partnership with the University of Oxford to study patient responses to inflammatory disease treatments.
How many people does AbbVie employ in the UK?
AbbVie employs more than 1,100 people across its UK operations in Oxford, Maidenhead, and Marlow.

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