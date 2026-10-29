GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/YouGov survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/YouGov survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Inflation Expectations Fall in October, But Rate Hike Still Expected

Overview of UK Inflation Trends and Monetary Policy Outlook

Public Inflation Expectations Drop in October

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for future inflation fell for the first time in two months in October, though this was unlikely to stop the Bank of England hiking rates next week, analysts at Citi said on Thursday.

Long-Term and Short-Term Inflation Forecasts

Expectations for inflation in five or more years' time, which are closely watched by the Bank of England, fell to 4% from 4.3% in September, according to a survey from US bank Citi and pollsters YouGov published on Thursday.

Year-ahead expectations, which tend to be influenced by moves in short-term inflation and energy prices, decreased to 4.2% from 4.5%.

Factors Influencing Inflation Expectations

Citi said there was little obvious explanation for the drop, given the rise in oil and gas prices continued in October and tensions remained high in the Iran war, keeping inflation risks high.

"For monetary policy, a one-month easing in household inflation expectations is unlikely on its own to have an impact on the Bank of England's reaction function," it added.

"We would expect the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to treat October's data as encouraging at the margin rather than as grounds for a substantive change in direction."

Bank of England Rate Hike Expectations

Investors expect a quarter-point rate hike from the BoE next Thursday, a move Citi said seems "all but guaranteed", with another move likely during the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Long‑term inflation expectations eased to 4.0% in October from 4.3% in September, marking the first drop in two months, per an October Citi/YouGov survey cited by Reuters.
  • Year‑ahead expectations also decreased to 4.2% from 4.5%, despite continued pressure from rising oil and gas prices and geopolitical risks.
  • Citi analysts note the one‑month dip is unlikely to alter the Bank of England’s policy trajectory, with markets still pricing in a near‑certain 25 basis‑point hike in November, and possibly another in early 2027.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Citi/YouGov survey reveal about UK inflation expectations in October?
The survey showed that UK inflation expectations fell for the first time in two months, with long-term expectations dropping to 4% from 4.3% in September.
Will the drop in inflation expectations affect the Bank of England's rate decision?
Analysts say a single month of easing inflation expectations is unlikely to impact the Bank of England's decision, and a rate hike is still expected.
How did year-ahead UK inflation expectations change according to the survey?
Year-ahead expectations decreased to 4.2% in October from 4.5% in September.
What factors were expected to influence UK inflation during October?
High oil and gas prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions were expected to keep inflation risks elevated.
What are investors' expectations for the Bank of England's policy in the coming months?
Investors anticipate a quarter-point rate hike next week and another potential hike during the first quarter of next year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent

Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent

Image for Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Image for Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Image for TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO

TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO

Image for UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free

UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free

Image for Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns

Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say
Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say
Image for ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say
ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say
Image for Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Image for ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
Image for Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Image for LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
Image for Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Image for Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
Image for Exclusive-QatarEnergy buys US, other LNG to hedge future Hormuz disruptions
Exclusive-QatarEnergy buys US, other LNG to hedge future Hormuz disruptions
Image for Mistral AI publicly releases Large 4, targets cybersecurity users
Mistral AI publicly releases Large 4, targets cybersecurity users
Image for UK's Poundland files administration notice to buy time for rescue
UK's Poundland files administration notice to buy time for rescue
Image for Family challenge to Delfin governance tests stability of Italy's Del Vecchio empire
Family challenge to Delfin governance tests stability of Italy's Del Vecchio empire
View All Finance Posts