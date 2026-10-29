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Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Engie Targets Major Growth in India with Renewable Energy and Battery Projects

Engie's Expansion Plans and Market Outlook in India

Engie's Strategic Position in the Indian Market

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French utility Engie views India as a key investment location for renewables and battery storage following market reforms there, its country manager Amit Jain said on Thursday.

  • Engie is well positioned to grow in India following changes in the market there, including the opening of a power exchange and the authorisation of hedging instead of just physical delivery
  • "With the market changing now, there's a place for Engie to really scale up and that's what we're planning as we go in the future," Jain said in a media call

Recent Developments and Capacity Expansion

  • Engie just finished developing 450 megawatts of solar capacity in India, split across two projects
  • The company currently has 2 gigawatts of solar capacity in operation or under development in India, and plans to expand that capacity to 7 GW by 2030
India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
  • India plans to develop 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and is seeking $220 billion in clean energy investment over the next three years
  • "There is a lot of growth that is happening, a lot of opportunity. Land is not a constraint... at the moment," Jain said

Challenges in Renewable Energy Development

  • India has run into issues in recent years with mass development of renewable supply constrained by transmission infrastructure leading to power curtailments
  • Jain said curtailment comes from a mismatch between the development times of renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, but expects it to be a short-term issue
Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Engie’s India renewable/storage portfolio currently near 2 GW (operational + under construction); target is 7 GW by 2030, backed by ~€3 billion in investment (engie.com).
  • India needs approximately $220 billion in clean‑energy investment between 2027 and 2030 to hit its 500 GW non‑fossil capacity goal (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Engie is advancing battery storage projects in India, including a standalone 280 MW/560 MWh BESS and a hybrid solar‑plus‑storage project (200 MW solar + 100 MW/600 MWh), enhancing grid flexibility and round‑the‑clock clean power (en.newsroom.engie.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Engie prioritizing India for renewable and battery projects?
Engie sees India as a key investment location after market reforms, including the opening of a power exchange and authorization of hedging.
How much renewable energy capacity does Engie currently have in India?
Engie has 2 gigawatts of solar capacity in operation or under development in India.
What are Engie's expansion plans in India?
Engie aims to expand its solar capacity in India to 7 gigawatts by 2030.
What market changes in India support Engie’s growth?
Recent changes include the power exchange opening and permission for financial hedging alongside physical delivery.
What challenges does India face in renewable energy development?
India faces power curtailments due to mismatched development timelines of renewable supply and transmission infrastructure.

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