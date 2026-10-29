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Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Eutelsat to Lead EU’s IRIS² Network, Expects €10 Billion+ in Revenue by 2040

Eutelsat’s Role in the EU’s IRIS² Satellite Network and Financial Outlook

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Revenue Projections and Commercial Services

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Eutelsat expects commercial services revenue of more than €10 billion ($11.1 billion) between 2032 and 2040 as it takes a leading role in the European Union's planned alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, it said on Thursday.

Leadership in the IRIS² Network

The Franco-British operator had been chosen to lead the low Earth orbit (LEO) segment of the EU's IRIS² network that will feature 330 satellites. The first IRIS² satellites are scheduled for launch in 2029, with ​initial services expected from 2030.

Reducing Dependence on US Technology

Eutelsat has gained prominence as Europe tries to reduce the bloc's reliance on US technology after President Donald Trump's return to office, since it owns OneWeb, the only LEO satellite network alternative to SpaceX's Starlink.

Financial Backlog and Investments

In a trading update, the Paris-based company said its backlog now includes €8.9 billion of revenue from designing and building IRIS², to be recognised primarily between 2027 and 2031. That alone is more than seven times the €1.24 billion of revenue Eutelsat generated last year, and lifts its total backlog to €12.1 billion from €3.4 billion at end-June.

Shifting Business Focus

The forecast is a major boost for a company aiming to offset its waning video broadcasting business with satellite internet services.

OneWeb Expansion Plans

OneWeb has more than 600 satellites and 229 more are planned in a €1 billion expansion.

Investment in IRIS² Infrastructure

Eutelsat said it will invest a combined €3.39 billion in shared and commercial infrastructure on the IRIS² network between 2027 and 2034, in return for access to more than twice OneWeb's current bandwidth.

Recent Financial Performance

Despite the upbeat outlook, first-quarter revenue fell short of expectations. Revenue from its four operating businesses fell 2.1% like-for-like to €278.3 million in the three months to end-September. That was below the €291 million average of a company-compiled analyst poll.

Confirmed Financial Targets

Eutelsat confirmed its financial targets for 2026-27 and 2028-29.

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Eutelsat will generate over €10 billion in revenue from the IRIS² LEO initiative between 2032‑2040, underlining its pivotal role in Europe’s bid for sovereign space connectivity (eutelsat.com)
  • The company’s backlog soared to €12.1 billion from €3.4 billion at end‑June, largely thanks to €8.9 billion from designing and building the IRIS² system (eutelsat.com)
  • Eutelsat continues to expand its OneWeb LEO network—ordered 440 new satellites and authorized another 229—to ensure service continuity and capacity into the IRIS² era (eutelsat.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue does Eutelsat expect from the EU's IRIS² network?
Eutelsat expects commercial services revenue exceeding €10 billion ($11.1 billion) between 2032 and 2040 from the IRIS² network.
What is IRIS² and when will it launch?
IRIS² is the EU's satellite internet network, featuring 330 satellites, with the first launches scheduled for 2029 and initial services expected by 2030.
How does Eutelsat's involvement in IRIS² impact its business?
Eutelsat's participation in IRIS² increases its backlog and is part of its strategy to offset declines in its traditional video broadcasting segment.
How much is Eutelsat investing in IRIS² infrastructure?
Eutelsat will invest a combined €3.39 billion in shared and commercial infrastructure for the IRIS² network between 2027 and 2034.
What is the current size of Eutelsat’s revenue backlog?
Eutelsat's total backlog has risen to €12.1 billion, primarily due to its IRIS² network contracts.

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