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Volkswagen CEO says transformation is 'shared responsibility' in appeal to EU - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen CEO says transformation is 'shared responsibility' in appeal to EU

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive EV policy

Volkswagen CEO Appeals to EU for Help with Major Transformation Efforts

Volkswagen's Restructuring Amidst Growing Competition

By Rachel More

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen chief Oliver Blume expects European policymakers to create the framework needed to make the German automaker's restructuring a success, he said on Sunday, amid a push by Brussels to shield industry from low-cost Chinese competitors.

Volkswagen's Transformation Programme

At an event titled "For Europe" on the eve of the Paris motor show, Blume said Volkswagen was working to reduce complexity across the company, whose brands range from mass-market VW to high-end marques like Porsche and Lamborghini, in what he called "the biggest transformation programme in our history".

Shared Responsibility for Success

"This is a shared responsibility: The business community must become more competitive and create attractive opportunities, while policymakers must establish the right framework conditions," he said.

Price War in Electric Vehicles

PRICE WAR IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The auto show in Paris comes at a critical juncture for Europe's top carmaker, which is undergoing a major restructuring and is racing to update its mass-market electric vehicle offering as Chinese competitors rapidly gain ground in Europe.

Chinese Expansion and EU Response

Battered by an EV price war and falling sales at home, Chinese automakers are aggressively expanding into Europe.

In his speech, Blume backed proposed "Made in Europe" rules to incentivise local manufacturing, and welcomed a deal between the EU and China that could cut Chinese imports of plug-in hybrid vehicles to the bloc by more than half.

"Those who sell here should compete under comparable conditions and create jobs and value here in Europe too," Blume said at the event, attended by France's minister for industry Sebastien Martin.

Volkswagen's Strategic Moves

Battling to implement sweeping job cuts and threatening to close up to four plants in Germany, Blume also faces pressure from investors to prove his turnaround strategy goes beyond downsizing to make strides in product development and software.

A suite of affordable EVs across Volkswagen's volume brands, including VW, Spain's Cupra and the Czech Republic's Skoda, will be on show at the event.

Volkswagen will also premiere its new ID. Tiguan electric SUV.

Market Position and Competitive Pressure

Volkswagen is by far Europe's top-selling automaker, with a consistent market share of roughly a quarter over the last decade, even as Chinese entrants like BYD and Leapmotor build a following.

Still, Volkswagen is feeling the heat. Its CEO is among German auto industry leaders calling for a more protectionist EU stance, as fears of retaliation from Beijing give way to worries that brutal competition in China has spread to Europe.

European Market Profitability Concerns

EUROPEAN MARKET 'COULD BECOME VERY UNPROFITABLE'

Analyst Insights on Market Dynamics

Gregor Williams, an analyst at Rhodium Group, said: "Industry has become a lot more concerned about the competitive challenge arising in China."

The downturn in China's domestic auto market is creating export pressure, Williams said.

"It's one thing to lose revenues," he added. "But if China also manages to export the price war, the European market could become very unprofitable."

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Blume describes Volkswagen's restructuring as its "biggest transformation programme in our history" and stresses that success requires both business competitiveness and supportive policymaking (marketscreener.com).
  • He supports “Made in Europe” rules promoting local auto value chains, aligning with broader industry lobbying efforts for simpler content thresholds like 70% European sourcing (investing.com).
  • Pressure intensifies as Chinese automakers rapidly expand in Europe—Rhodium Group data shows a 29% annual rise in Chinese auto exports to Europe, with Chinese brands capturing up to 9.3% of EU new car sales and over 20% in the UK (rhg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume's main appeal to the EU?
Oliver Blume urges EU policymakers to create a supportive framework for Volkswagen's major restructuring and transformation.
How are Chinese automakers affecting the European car market?
Chinese automakers are increasing competition in Europe by offering low-cost electric vehicles, leading to a price war and market share concerns.
What steps is Volkswagen taking in response to rising competition?
Volkswagen is restructuring, launching new affordable EVs, and supporting 'Made in Europe' incentives to boost local manufacturing.
What potential risk does the EU automotive sector face, according to analysts?
The market could become very unprofitable if the price war from China spreads to Europe and local revenues decline.
What new vehicle will Volkswagen premiere at the Paris motor show?
Volkswagen will premiere its new ID. Tiguan electric SUV at the Paris motor show.

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